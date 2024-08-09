Get All Access for $5/mo

Excess Energy from AI Servers Is Heating the Pool at the 2024 Olympic Games — Here's How It might be hot on the streets of Paris, but the swimming pool still needs to be heated.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The pool at the Olympics Aquatics Center is being partially heated by excess energy emitted from AI data centers.
  • Excess heat from a training site called PA10 is being piped to a French energy system that's then converted into heat for the pool and homes in the area.

Though temps in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games may be sweltering, the pool where the Olympic swimmers, divers, and water polo players compete still needs to be heated. But the Paris Games isn't heating the water in a traditional way — it's using excess heat from AI servers to warm the pool.

In Saint-Denis, France, the American data company, Equinix, operates a mass AI training site called PA10. AI data centers are known to emit mass quantities of heat and energy due to the many servers needed to train AI language models for popular applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's Llama.

Related: How Much Do Olympic Athletes Earn When They Medal in Paris?

In the process of firing up the servers, PA10 is filled with excess heat and energy, which is then funneled into pipes sent to a local energy system run by Equinix, which sends the heat to the Olympics Aquatics Center to help warm up the pool.

The excess energy is also sent to roughly 600 homes in the Saint-Denis neighborhood. Equinix told Wired that it expects the center to produce enough energy to heat 1,000 homes when it reaches full capacity.

Related: Google Pulls Olympics Gemini AI Commercial After Criticism

It's a mutually beneficial system as Equinix can spend less money and energy on cooling PA10 since the excess heat is being exported elsewhere.

The 2024 Olympic Games are set to conclude on August 11.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 32-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle With $3,000 — Now It Makes Over $100,000 a Month: 'I Can't Get Enough'

Sean Hall needed a solution for his health struggles — so he came up with his own.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

10 High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs of the Future That I Would Consider If I Were Planning My Career Now

The career market is set for significant changes in the coming years.

By Georgi Todorov
Business News

U.S. Mortgage Rates Are at the Lowest Level in 15 Months — Here's Why

The average interest rate for a fixed mortgage of 30 years now sitting at 6.47%, per Freddie Mac.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

6 Strategies for Boosting Your Podcast Subscriber Base and Income

There is still ample room for you in this fast-growing and changing space, but only if content, production and marketing ducks are in a row.

By Patrick Hinds
Career

I've Been Leading a Team for 10+ Years — Here's What Makes Star Employees Stand Out

As the CEO and co-founder of a growing tech company, I've had the privilege of overseeing hundreds of employees as they've moved through our team. Here's what it takes to stand out from the crowd and get noticed by leadership.

By Hope Horner
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Strategies for Leaders to Future-Proof Their Workforce

To adapt to shifts, create an environment that encourages constant learning and invest in the right tools and strategies for ongoing success.

By Pedro A. Barboglio Murra