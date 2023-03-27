ChatGPT Just Got a Game-Changing Update — Here's What to Know

It could be a risky one too.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Google's Bard and Microsoft's new Bing have battled it out with OpenAI's ChatGPT for the spotlight in recent months, but the original AI contender just got a powerful update.

Until last week, ChatGPT pulled its information from training data ending around September 2021. But OpenAI's just-launched plugins allow the bot to access third-party knowledge sources and databases — including the web, TechCrunch reported.

Related: ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work? | Entrepreneur

OpenAI will first prioritize a select number of developers and subscribers to its premium ChatGPT Plus plan before introducing larger-scale and API access, according to the company's site.

Of course, giving a chatbot web access doesn't come without some risk: WebGPT, an experimental system created in 2021 by OpenAI, at times quoted unreliable sources and drew from sites it anticipated users would find credible — whether they actually were or not.

Additionally, the update is another step in the direction toward a potential upending of traditional search engines like Google — which declared a "code red" upon ChatGPT's release, The New York Times reported.

Related: How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

Other companies like Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Spotify, Slack, OpenTable and Zapier have also rolled out plug-ins for ChatGPT; Zapier is a standout for its ability to complete a variety of productivity tasks via connections with apps like Google Sheets and Trello, per TechCrunch.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Microsoft Google Bing News and Trends Artificial Intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Starting a Business

Shopify's President Breaks Down the Best Ways to Grow Your Ecommerce Business

Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief Jason Feifer and Shopify President Harley Finkelstein discuss the best strategies to grow an ecommerce business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Personal Finance

Earn Through a Recession by Learning Stock Trading Strategies

Become a smarter stock trader and learn how to grow your wealth.

By Entrepreneur Store

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Career

The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

One of the most powerful negotiating skills you can possess is seeing the situation from the other person's point of view and then separating the positions from the problems.

By Entrepreneur Staff