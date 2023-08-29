You Can Rent An Entire Professional Baseball Stadium on Airbnb for $5,000 a Night The ballpark is in Pensacola, Florida, and is home to the Blue Wahoos.

By Emily Rella

Sometimes you are having so much fun at a sporting event and are so immersed in the fan experience that you never want to leave — and now you don't have to!

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the AA affiliate of the MLB Miami Marlins, is officially offering up their stadium on Airbnb for an experience that takes the "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" sentiment to the next level.

For $5,000 per night, Blue Wahoos Stadium can sleep 10 guests on three bunk beds and two queen-sized beds with full access to the entire stadium, including the players' clubhouse, the field, and even practice batting cages.

An outside view of the Blue Wahoos Stadium (Airbnb)

"For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on Airbnb, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history," the listing boasts. "Whether you'd like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental."

Upon arrival, guests are treated to a full tour of the facilities.

The clubhouse, which is newly renovated, is set to please guests who aren't as baseball-oriented with a ping pong table, flat-screen TVs, and a space for entertainment.

For additional fees, guests can add on food and beverage, entertainment, and merchandise packages.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos locker room, which Airbnb guests will have access to (Airbnb)

The Blue Wahoos Stadium listing joins a myriad of out-of-the-box Airbnb listings in recent weeks, including celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow listing stays in their guesthouses or the iconic Barbie DreamHouse brought to life via a listing in Malibu, California.

The Blue Wahoos Stadium has received the Southern League Ballpark of the Year three times — and it can thank its rare ocean views for that.

The home has a five-star rating and has been rented at least 36 times.

"This was the best baseball experience of my life," one renter wrote. "It made me feel like a kid again."

Sounds like a home run to us!
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

