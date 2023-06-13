Quiet Quitting Preceded Another Insidious Workplace Issue That's Unfolding Right Now, Survey Reveals Many employees and executives disagree on return-to-office mandates — and it's symptomatic of an even larger problem.

By Amanda Breen

athima tongloom | Getty Images

Quiet quitting, the TikTok-minted term for employees' under-the-radar withdrawal amid increasing burnout that made headlines last year, may no longer be the buzzword of the week, but workers are just as unhappy — if not more so.

Employee engagement in the U.S. dropped off for a second consecutive year, and half of workers admit they aren't engaged and are exerting minimal effort on the job, according to a recent Gallup poll reported by The Wall Street Journal — and return-to-office mandates are a frequent battleground between those workers and their bosses.

Related: Employers Should Fear The Truth Behind Quiet Quitting. Here's Why.

As pandemic workplace policies shift, many executives want employees back in the office, citing concerns about productivity and engagement. But Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup and lead author on the report, said an employee's direct relationship with their boss is more important than where they work.

Backlash around in-office requirements has been swift in many cases: Farmers Group employees who were told they could work from home before being ordered back to the office by a new CEO aired their grievances on an internal social-media platform and called to unionize. Likewise, Amazon staff demonstrated against a new hybrid policy.

The mounting discontent around in-office mandates is hardly surprising: Most Americans have embraced the idea of remote work, with 64% saying it makes it easier to achieve work-life balance, according to the Pew Research Center.

Related: How to Gauge and Monitor Employee Engagement | Entrepreneur

The Gallup poll also revealed that more than half of workers are actively or passively job-seeking; increased pay is a primary factor, along with improved well-being and opportunities for growth and development.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Productivity News and Trends Employee Engagement Remote Workers Hybrid workforce Return to office Quiet quitting

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

How to Become a Freelance Writer, Plus Tips for Success

Want to know how to become a freelance writer to take charge of your professional future? Check out our step-by-step guide to learn all the best tips.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Starting a Business

Starting a Business in Mexico: A Guide to Laws, Culture and More

Are you thinking of starting a business in Mexico? Continue reading for everything you need to know about this exciting business opportunity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

8 Reasons to Make Networking Part of Your Everyday Life

Learn how building meaningful connections can lead to new opportunities, knowledge, innovation and better talent while fostering diversity and inclusion.

By Jason Miller
Career

The 13 Best Jobs for Moms and Caretakers

Want to maximize your career potential while caring for your family? Take a look at the best jobs for moms and caretakers.

By Entrepreneur Staff