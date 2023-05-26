The Real-Life 'Brady Bunch' House Is Up for Sale for $5.5 Million. And Yes, Formica Countertops Are Included. Delivering the ultimate reality TV experience, HGTV is selling the fully-renovated home with all the groovy details diehard fans of "The Brady Bunch" will flip for.

By Dan Bova

Jason Duplissea | Shutterstock

Anyone in real estate will tell you that it is all about location, location, location.

But in the case of a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Los Angeles suburban home that just hit the market, it's all about Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

The real-life Brady Bunch home, which served as the exterior of the house where TV viewers got to watch kids break their noses, go through puberty, and get served an alarming amount of meatloaf by their housekeeper Alice, has been put up for sale.

The house, located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California, was listed for $5.5 million by its owner, HGTV, which bought the place back in 2018 for the purposes of a TV series called "A Very Brady Renovation."

And while the interior does not exactly match the home we TV addicts came to know and love in the '60s and '70s, HGTV's renovation got pretty gosh darn close to replicating the groovy joint.

"This is an unparalleled opportunity for a collector to take stewardship of a significant piece of American Pop Culture history which also happens to be a viable real estate asset," says Danny Brown, Principal, Compass Luxury Estates Division in Beverly Hills.

"Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a backyard with a swing set, teeter-totter, and Tiger's dog house," according to the HGTV's press release about the sale. HGTV claims to have invested $1.9 million in construction, adding 2,000 square feet to the property's original footprint, including a full second story.

Adding an additional layer of far-out-ness, HGTV says it will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale to help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which aims to help kids in America who face food insecurity.

Check out pics on Compass to see if you would dig these digs, then get your offer in — and make it fast.

In 2018, former NSYNC-er Lance Bass had his boyband heart broken in two when he thought he had a winning bid on the home before HGTV swooped in and put in an offer the sellers couldn't refuse. "Here's a story of a shady Brady," Bass wrote in an Instagram post that is no longer available.

As Greg Brady would say, that's "a real stinker."

Dan Bova

Related Topics

Leadership

5 Key Tips to Restore Your Reputation After a PR Crisis

A PR crisis is always negative, but by using these five tips, the damage can be limited.

By Valeriya Minaeva
