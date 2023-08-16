Remote Employee Fired for 'Low Keystroke Activity' During Working Hours After 18 Years of Employment The Australian woman is claiming she was wrongfully terminated and surveilled.

By Emily Rella

While the debate over productivity in a remote office setting continues, one Australian woman is fighting back against her employer after being accused of not typing enough while working remotely.

In a new claim filed with Australia's Fair Work Commission, Suzie Cheikho says she was wrongfully terminated after 18 years with Insurance Australia Group, claiming they had a "premeditated plan" to remove her from the company.

However, her employer is fighting back, claiming that a review found that she had "low keystroke activity on her laptop, which indicated that she was not performing work as required" and noted that Cheikho's "failure to attend to her duties put additional pressure on her work colleagues" that created a "health and safety risk for those employees because they were taking on additional work."

The review also found that Cheikho began work late on 47 days, finished early on 29 days, and didn't do any work for four days out of a 49 work day period.

Cheikho, meanwhile, is claiming that her employers were aware of the mental health issues she was experiencing and didn't step in to offer assistance.

"I was going through some personal and mental health issues. I was reprimanded for my work, instead of my company meeting their duty of care and helping me," she told local outlet 7 News. "I was basically targeted because of my mental health and the things that I was going through. I feel like it was a premeditated attack to actually get me out of the company."

According to Lawpath, it is legal to monitor employees who work from home in Australia, and there is "no absolute right to privacy" in place on the continent.

Cheikho's request was dismissed, as the judge ruled her termination "not harsh, unjust or unreasonable."

However, Cheikho is still holding strong.

"I held a job for 18 years," she said. "I was a hard worker, and I know I was a loyal worker."

It's unclear whether or not she will try to petition again.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

When Chanda Torrey retired, she looked around for an enjoyable hobby that might also bring in some income. Now she's offering up her playbook to others.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

This Nurse Turned $500 in Savings Into $100 Million in Sales After Sharing Her Hair Care Routine on YouTube. Now She's Revealing Her Secrets to Success.

Courtney Adeleye sold $10 million worth of products out of her home within three years of launch.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I Can Feel the Rage': 80-Year-Old Couple Charged $120 to Print Boarding Passes Before Flight

The couple was traveling on Ryanair from London to France.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Navigating the Fast Track — How to Ensure Your Business Growth Doesn't Outpace Your Vision

How to scale your business gracefully and proactively shape your growth trajectory.

By Natasha Miller
Marketing

How to Crack the Code of the Social Media Rubik's Cube to Optimize Your Online Presence and Personal Brand

Leveraging the multifaceted nature of social media interest spaces to strategically craft an authentic, ubiquitous personal brand is like solving a Rubik's Cube through persistently twisting and turning content across platforms.

By AJ Kumar
Business News

A 166-Year-Old Luxury Retailer Says This Might Be Its 'Last' Holiday Season Due to the 'Profound Erosion' of San Francisco

The owner of San Francisco luxury department store Gumps took out a full-page ad in "The San Francisco Chronicle" to express concern over the city's current state and call on city officials to clean up the streets.

By Madeline Garfinkle