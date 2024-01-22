Report: Co-Founder of Exhale Spa Killed While Jogging in Hit and Run Accident Julia Sutton's death was confirmed last week.

By Emily Rella

Julia Sutton, the co-founder of the well-known wellness brand, Exhale Spa, was tragically killed in a reported hit-and-run accident last weekend in New Jersey.

On Saturday, January 14, authorities reported that a driver had hit a pedestrian just before 9:20 a.m. in an intersection in Brick Township before fleeing southbound down the shore.

Sutton's death was confirmed in an obituary with Dignity Memorial.

"On top of being a loving and dedicated wife and mother, Julia was a spirited businesswoman and entrepreneur," Sutton's obituary reads. "Her lively spirit inspired many around her and the world is already missing her light."

She was 56 years old.

On social media, the IHSRA (International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association) mourned Sutton, writing that she had reportedly been struck while jogging, and commended her accomplishments in the industry after founding Exhale in 2002 and eventually becoming COO and President.

"So very sad as a female in the fitness space, I had always admired her from afar and was fortunate to meet her once, and her beautiful smile, intelligence, and beauty was so very genuine," one person wrote on LinkedIn.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Julia a short time, but within that amount of time, she introduced me to many thought leaders in the fitness and wellness space," wrote another. "She was kind, authentic and the type of person you could text or call any moment to ask for advice."

Exhale, which officially launched in 2003, was a wellness pioneer, offering spa and fitness services in standalone locations and hotels, including locations of the Ritz Carlton, Park Hyatt and Hamilton Princess in Bermuda.

In spring 2023, Exhale inked a deal with Virgin Hotels New York by implementing a full-service spa and wellness center for guests and surrounding residents.

The suspect, who was still unidentified as of Monday, reportedly drives a green Ford Explorer made between 1998 and 2001 that has a broken front passenger-side headlight.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Started a 'Zero Experience' Side Hustle That's Earned Over $500,000 — and She Doesn't Work More Than 1 Hour a Day

Gina Van De Voorde didn't have a background in ecommerce or graphic design — but that didn't stop her from going all-in on her new venture.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Building a Community Around Your Brand Is Crucial for Long-Term Success. Here's How Flex Watches Makes Emotional Connections With Customers.

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," founder Travis Lubinsky shares tips and strategies for creating loyal customers.

By Jeff Fenster
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Starting a Business

Inside the Spa Where Calming Treatments Are Served Up With Craft Beer

Oakwell Beer Spa invites guests into a world of relaxing treatments combined with craft beer. Learn how Damien Zouaoui and Jessica French turned a popular European concept into a budding U.S. wellness chain.

By Emily Washcovick
Business Process

If You Want to Achieve Your Goals, Stop Obsessing Over Them. Here's Why.

Goal orientation gives us purpose and meaning — but goal obsession makes us psychologically immobile and incapable of seeing the full picture.

By Maria Vorovich
By Amanda Breen