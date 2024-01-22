Julia Sutton, the co-founder of the well-known wellness brand, Exhale Spa, was tragically killed in a reported hit-and-run accident last weekend in New Jersey.

On Saturday, January 14, authorities reported that a driver had hit a pedestrian just before 9:20 a.m. in an intersection in Brick Township before fleeing southbound down the shore.

Sutton's death was confirmed in an obituary with Dignity Memorial.

"On top of being a loving and dedicated wife and mother, Julia was a spirited businesswoman and entrepreneur," Sutton's obituary reads. "Her lively spirit inspired many around her and the world is already missing her light."

She was 56 years old.

On social media, the IHSRA (International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association) mourned Sutton, writing that she had reportedly been struck while jogging, and commended her accomplishments in the industry after founding Exhale in 2002 and eventually becoming COO and President.

"So very sad as a female in the fitness space, I had always admired her from afar and was fortunate to meet her once, and her beautiful smile, intelligence, and beauty was so very genuine," one person wrote on LinkedIn.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Julia a short time, but within that amount of time, she introduced me to many thought leaders in the fitness and wellness space," wrote another. "She was kind, authentic and the type of person you could text or call any moment to ask for advice."

Exhale, which officially launched in 2003, was a wellness pioneer, offering spa and fitness services in standalone locations and hotels, including locations of the Ritz Carlton, Park Hyatt and Hamilton Princess in Bermuda.

In spring 2023, Exhale inked a deal with Virgin Hotels New York by implementing a full-service spa and wellness center for guests and surrounding residents.

The suspect, who was still unidentified as of Monday, reportedly drives a green Ford Explorer made between 1998 and 2001 that has a broken front passenger-side headlight.