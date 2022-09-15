Many employees have begrudgingly begun to return to the office, whether full-time or by following a hybrid model, as companies try to assimilate to a back-to-office culture.

made waves earlier this year CEO Elon Musk's emails to employees and executives demanding that they come into the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week were leaked.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," the blunt, general email to employees read.

Shortly thereafter, the company announced it would be reducing its headcount of salaried workers by 10%.

And as the push for in-office work has been in play for over two months now, with reports saying that Tesla offices do not have adequate resources or space to bring back all of its employees, including a lack of chairs, parking spaces, and workspace areas (from desks to phone booths to conference rooms).

According to documents seen by CNBC, Musk has been monitoring who is coming in and out of the Tesla offices by tracking employees' badges — aside from Musk's direct reports.

Employees also claimed that workers who were previously remote and didn't live a commutable distance to a Tesla office had until September 30 to move or accept a severance package.

Others who said they could not move were reportedly let go in June.

Tesla reported that it employed 99,290 workers worldwide at the end of 2021. It has not given an updated number of employees for this year.

Tesla was up over 20% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.