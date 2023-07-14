An "The Empire Strikes Back" tree ornament is going viral on Twitter for its intricate, dorky display.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, carbon-freezing chamber nipping at Han Solo's nose...

There are only 164 days until Christmas, so in the words of adult Yoda, "Long time wait not to order this Star Wars tree ornament."

Related: Who Came Up With the Brilliant Idea to Call May 4th Star Wars Day?

In this reporter's opinion, Hallmark has more than made up for the mental anguish they've unleashed on the world via their 10,000 Christmas movies that share one (ok, maybe one and a half?) plotlines with this: A tree ornament that faithfully captures the moment in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Darth Vader carbon freezes Han Solo to use as bait to snag his bratty Jedi kid.

Naturally, nerf herders across the galaxy are freaking out about this thing.

The Star Wars Carbon-Freezing Chamber Ornament from Hallmark is both ridiculous and amazing. Wait for it. This is an ORNAMENT. pic.twitter.com/EgWjGSgfTv — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 12, 2023

Scott Gustin, whose bio explains that he tweets "about Disney, theme parks, Marvel, travel, and some politics" tweeted the video above, which has since garnered over 11K likes and thousands of retweets.

"I'm not even a Star Wars super fan and I want this," wrote one commenter. "And it only requires at least a two-inch branch to hold the weight," replied another.

The ornament costs $64.99 (plus you'll need a $14.99 "keepsake power cord"), but if you're one of the many that believe Empire is the best of the triple Stars Wars triplets, it is well worth the price.

Related: May the 4th Be With You: Quotes on Building an Empire From George Lucas

While there is a Jabba-sized amount of snark in the comments, a succinct summary of the majority's opinion of the ornament comes from Marchant Kenney, who simply wrote, "Take my wallet."

May the force (and Christmas cheer) be with you!