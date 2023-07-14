This 'Star Wars' Ornament Is the Most Ridiculous (and Amazing) Thing We've Seen: 'Take My Wallet' An "The Empire Strikes Back" tree ornament is going viral on Twitter for its intricate, dorky display.

By Dan Bova

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, carbon-freezing chamber nipping at Han Solo's nose...

There are only 164 days until Christmas, so in the words of adult Yoda, "Long time wait not to order this Star Wars tree ornament."

Related: Who Came Up With the Brilliant Idea to Call May 4th Star Wars Day?

In this reporter's opinion, Hallmark has more than made up for the mental anguish they've unleashed on the world via their 10,000 Christmas movies that share one (ok, maybe one and a half?) plotlines with this: A tree ornament that faithfully captures the moment in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Darth Vader carbon freezes Han Solo to use as bait to snag his bratty Jedi kid.

Naturally, nerf herders across the galaxy are freaking out about this thing.

Scott Gustin, whose bio explains that he tweets "about Disney, theme parks, Marvel, travel, and some politics" tweeted the video above, which has since garnered over 11K likes and thousands of retweets.

"I'm not even a Star Wars super fan and I want this," wrote one commenter. "And it only requires at least a two-inch branch to hold the weight," replied another.

The ornament costs $64.99 (plus you'll need a $14.99 "keepsake power cord"), but if you're one of the many that believe Empire is the best of the triple Stars Wars triplets, it is well worth the price.

Related: May the 4th Be With You: Quotes on Building an Empire From George Lucas

While there is a Jabba-sized amount of snark in the comments, a succinct summary of the majority's opinion of the ornament comes from Marchant Kenney, who simply wrote, "Take my wallet."

May the force (and Christmas cheer) be with you!

Wavy Line
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Branding News and Trends Christmas Star Wars

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Teen Stranded in Florida After American Airlines Cancels His Ticket for Planning to Leave the Airport at Layover

The phenomenon is known as "skiplagging," an attempt to find the lowest fares possible by only taking part in one leg of connecting flight.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

She Used $10,000 in Savings to Turn Her Side Hustle Into an 8-Figure Brand You've Probably Seen

Janessa Leone always aspired to be a fashion founder, but her road to owning an internationally recognized brand beloved by A-list celebrities was a winding, "quite kismet" one.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Costco Stamps Bud Light With Its 'Star of Death' After Severe Backlash

Bud Light sales are down more than 30% compared to June 2022.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Leadership

I Was a Dishwasher — Now I'm a CEO. Here are 6 Ways the Roles Are More Alike Than You Would Think

Day after day, I realize that I'm using the skills I learned there, applying the lessons I gleaned there and performing many of the same functions I undertook there. Just how are the roles similar?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh