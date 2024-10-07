Michael Cusick wasn't expecting his Rivian electric truck to work after Hurricane Helene swept it 100 yards away.

The floodwater from Hurricane Helene, the Category 4 hurricane that impacted six states and caused at least 230 deaths in late September, swept a 7,000-pound Rivian electric truck about 100 yards away from where it was parked. When its owner found the truck, opened its mud-encrusted door, and tried to turn it on, he found that the vehicle powered up as usual.

Rivian R1T owner Michael Cusick, an Asheville, North Carolina resident, told car aficionado Joshua Vincent Sauer in a viral social media video that he parked the car on Thursday, September 26, and came to retrieve it on Saturday, September 28.

At first glance, Cusick thought the over $70,000 EV was totaled. He was still able to open the door handle though, and when he got in, he found there was no water damage inside — it functioned normally.

"It just booted up like nothing had happened," he said.

Hey it's Michael Cusick from the viral flooded R1T video. It's still unreal to me that my Rivian survived. Swept 100 yards from where I parked it and aside from a little vibration at higher speeds she drives like a dream. Truly a testament to the engineering team over @Rivian pic.twitter.com/mhVyMxOXnh — Michael Cusick (@chessforgiants) October 4, 2024

For everyone that's been asking, here is a video of the interior, gear tunnel, and frunk! Not a drop of water made it in. If I were to speculate, that's a direct result of the engineering team @rivian and the mud being so thick it sealed the entire vehicle from water intrusion. pic.twitter.com/7rZlRHRb6m — Michael Cusick (@chessforgiants) October 5, 2024

While Cusick's Rivian R1T survived, other electric vehicles weren't as lucky. At least six houses burned down in Florida because electric vehicles caught fire after being submerged in floodwater. In one viral video, a Tesla EV ignites after being exposed to salt water.

The batteries in electric vehicles, golf carts, and scooters "do not mix well with salt water," Florida State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said last week.

He wrote in a post on X on Sunday that Hurricane Helene caused 48 fires, about a quarter of which were from EVs.

Let's talk lithium-ion battery fires: from Hurricane Helene alone we had 48 fires, eleven of which were EVs. Once a fire starts, we cannot put it out. The salt water from storm surge compromises these batteries. (2/7) — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) October 6, 2024

"Once a fire starts, we cannot put it out," he wrote.

Cusick is still driving his Rivian, per social media updates this week.

Related: Hurricane Helene Devastated a High-Quality Quartz Mining Town — Here's How It Affects Everything From Smartphones to Semiconductors