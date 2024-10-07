Get All Access for $5/mo

He Thought His $70,000 Electric Truck Was Totaled After Hurricane Helene — But Then It Turned On and Went Viral: 'Like Nothing Had Happened' Michael Cusick wasn't expecting his Rivian electric truck to work after Hurricane Helene swept it 100 yards away.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Cusick, an Asheville, North Carolina resident, thought his $70,000+ Rivian electric truck was totaled after Hurricane Helene.
  • But the car turned on and began functionally normally — before going viral for the feat.
  • While the Rivian R1T survived, other electric vehicles weren’t as lucky.

The floodwater from Hurricane Helene, the Category 4 hurricane that impacted six states and caused at least 230 deaths in late September, swept a 7,000-pound Rivian electric truck about 100 yards away from where it was parked. When its owner found the truck, opened its mud-encrusted door, and tried to turn it on, he found that the vehicle powered up as usual.

Rivian R1T owner Michael Cusick, an Asheville, North Carolina resident, told car aficionado Joshua Vincent Sauer in a viral social media video that he parked the car on Thursday, September 26, and came to retrieve it on Saturday, September 28.

@usedcarmanwnc Hurrican Helene tried to destroy a brand new Rivian truck! Owner thought it was totaled and went to call his insurance when his friends suggests they "Boot it up"! Well by golly it did just that and Booted up ready for more. Interior was untouched and idk how that's possible with the truck weighing 7000lbs plus ans being moved 100s of feet or more! #Rivian #RivianR1T #riviantruck #RivianR1Tperformance #Rivianinhurricane #RivianHurricaneHelene #flood #uhaul #asheivlle #tunnelroad #swannanoa #swannanoariver #lucky #whatluck #wnc #wncstrong #asheville #ashevillenc ♬ original sound - USEDCARMAN

At first glance, Cusick thought the over $70,000 EV was totaled. He was still able to open the door handle though, and when he got in, he found there was no water damage inside — it functioned normally.

"It just booted up like nothing had happened," he said.

While Cusick's Rivian R1T survived, other electric vehicles weren't as lucky. At least six houses burned down in Florida because electric vehicles caught fire after being submerged in floodwater. In one viral video, a Tesla EV ignites after being exposed to salt water.

The batteries in electric vehicles, golf carts, and scooters "do not mix well with salt water," Florida State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said last week.

He wrote in a post on X on Sunday that Hurricane Helene caused 48 fires, about a quarter of which were from EVs.

"Once a fire starts, we cannot put it out," he wrote.

Cusick is still driving his Rivian, per social media updates this week.

Related: Hurricane Helene Devastated a High-Quality Quartz Mining Town — Here's How It Affects Everything From Smartphones to Semiconductors
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

McDonald's Is Launching the Highly Anticipated Chicken Big Mac in the U.S. — Here's When

The sandwich was a massive hit in the United Kingdom, selling out in just 10 days during its limited run in 2022.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

Beyond the Buzzword — How Sustainable Business Practices Can Drive Global Success

By integrating sustainable strategies, businesses can differentiate themselves and unlock new opportunities for success.

By Wei Hsu
Business News

Hurricane Helene Devastated a High-Quality Quartz Mining Town — Here's How It Affects Everything From Smartphones to Semiconductors

Spruce Pine, North Carolina, has most of the world's high-quality quartz, a mineral essential for the semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and AI chips.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

5 Key Tips for Building a Successful Customer Loyalty Program

New data shows loyalty programs are valuable tools for developing strong customer relationships. Here's how to create an effective one.

By Michelena Howl
Marketing

Why the Smallest Details Mean the Most in Marketing — And How to Leverage Them

Exceptional marketing happens in the details — here's how brands can use details to pack a punch and boost memorability.

By Rachel Sterling
Growing a Business

How AI Tools Helped My Company Stand Out in a Crowded Market

Here's how my company implemented AI tools and used them to stand out in a crowded market.

By Rodion Telpizov