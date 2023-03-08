Want a Better Work From Home Setup? This $50 Million House Just Went on the Market.

Rockstar Energy founder Russell Weiner's Park City home — the most expensive ever sold in Utah — is up for sale.

By Dan Bova

If you're still working from home, an amazing real estate opportunity just came onto the market that could provide a significant upgrade from your hunched-over-laptop-at-kitchen-table setup.

A home named "Monitor's Rest," located at 253 White Pine Canyon Road in Park City, Utah, is now available for purchase. With 17,567 square feet, it has all the room you'll need for a desk and maybe even a few filing cabinets. The only hitch? It's a bit on the pricey side. In fact, the Wall Street Journal reported that it was the most expensive private home ever sold in Utah when billionaire Russell Weiner, the founder of the Rockstar Energy drink company, purchased it for $39.6 million in 2022. And now Weiner is putting it back on the market for a cool $50 million.

Now before you balk at the price, let's take a look at what you'll get. With all the home's amenities — such as a room with a pool table in it — you might even save money instead of flushing away your paycheck at Dave & Buster's.

According to the Zillow listing, the home is nearly 18,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and 11 baths. There's also a media room with Steinway-Lyngdorf audio and 200''-inch Barco 4k digital cinema laser projection system.

For wellness enthusiasts, the home features a Delos' DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network, which reportedly regulates circadian rhythm lighting, filters water, and removes pathogens from the air including viruses. There's also a massage room and an infrared sauna. Other amenities include:

  • 60-foot indoor/outdoor stainless steel pool
  • Wellness spa with gym
  • Himalayan salt room
  • Cold plunge pool
  • Indoor sports court with volleyball/basketball/pickle ball/climbing wall
  • Golf simulator
  • Bowling alley

Sound good? Zillow agents are giving tours as you read this. Go here to book an appointment before it is too late!
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

