Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

'Amazing Momentum': Here's Why Salesforce Is Hiring 1,000 New Employees Salesforce has over 72,000 employees globally.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Salesforce is reportedly hiring 1,000 new employees.
  • The new hires will work to sell Agentforce, the AI agent technology Salesforce introduced two weeks ago.
  • Saks, Wiley, and OpenTable all use Agentforce.

Salesforce wants to bring its latest AI agents into the hands of one billion people by the end of 2025 — with the help of 1,000 new salespeople added to its team.

A new Bloomberg report reveals Salesforce's plan to hire a thousand new employees to sell Agentforce, the AI agent technology Salesforce made public last month. Salesforce has more than 72,000 employees globally.

Agentforce AI agents can act independently to complete tasks like answering questions from customers and evaluating sales leads. The technology is already in use at Saks, Wiley, and OpenTable.

Related: Can Anyone Beat Microsoft at AI? The CEO of Salesforce Thinks His Company Can.

"Agentforce became available just two weeks ago and we're already hearing incredible feedback from our customers," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a message seen by Bloomberg. Benioff further said that Agentforce had "amazing momentum."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Benioff has been publicly differentiating Agentforce from competing offerings on the market, such as Microsoft's Copilot.

In late October, Benioff wrote in a post X that "Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence" while Agentforce "is transforming businesses now... This is what AI was meant to be."

Earlier that month, Benioff said in an episode of the Masters of Scale Rapid Response podcast that Copilot is "disappointing" and "I don't think Copilot will be around, I don't think customers will use it."

Related: 'A Flop': Salesforce's CEO Keeps Comparing Microsoft AI to Clippy, Calls It 'Inaccurate'

Meanwhile, Salesforce touts Agentforce's results. In a September announcement of the technology, Salesforce stated that one of its clients, Wiley, had seen a 40% increase in cases resolved after using a customer service AI agent.

Microsoft counts clients like Visa, BP, and Honda as some of its clients using Copilot.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu