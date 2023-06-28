Scammer Sentenced to Prison for Running $9 Million Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme Raymond Brewer said he was building machines that could convert cow manure into renewable energy. He was full of it.

By Dan Bova

TimBphotos.com | Shutterstock

For five years, 66-year-old Porterville, Calif. resident Raymond Holcomb Brewer convinced investors that he ran a company that used anaerobic digestion equipment to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas.

But turns out the cow patty business was a real crock of…well, you know.

This week, Brewer was sentenced to more than six years in prison for running an $8.75 million Ponzi scheme.

Related: How American Quack John R. Brinkley Got Rich Performing the World's Weirdest Surgery

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, his very dirty dealings involved telling investors that his company was building industrial plants that would generate millions in revenue and promising backers 66% of all net profits plus tax incentives.

It was a bunch of bull, and the U.S. Attorney's office broke it all down:

  • Brewer took investors on tours of dairies where he pretended he was going to set up shop and sent them forged lease agreements.
  • He altered bank agreements to make it look like he secured millions of dollars in loans.
  • He forged contracts with companies that were supposedly lined up to buy the gas.
  • He sent investors fake photos of the plants and machinery and included bogus construction schedules, invoices for building costs, and the like.

What he did with the investors' money was a lot less friendly to the planet and much more friendly to his wallet. He transferred the funds to multiple bank accounts and bought two 10-acre plots of land, a 3,700-square-foot custom home and new Dodge Ram pickup trucks.

Related: 'The Most Hated Man in America' Where Is Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Now?

Savvy investors began to think something about this deal stunk in 2019. And when they asked for their money back, Brewer turned to the age-old method of using new investor money to pay the old ones back. And like a backed-up sewer, Brewer quickly had a mess on his hands no amount of paper towels could handle. So he did what any honorable person would do: He ran to Montana and assumed a new identity.

The ruse didn't last, and in 2020, he was scooped up by authorities. According to the U.S. Attorney's statement, "Upon his arrest, Brewer told officers that they had the wrong man. He also claimed to have been in the Navy and recalled how he once saved several soldiers during a fire by blocking the flames with his body so that they could escape. Brewer has since admitted that these were both lies meant to curry favor with law enforcement."

"He is a fraudster through and through," Phillip A. Talbert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, wrote, "and needs to be punished harshly to ensure both specific and general deterrence."

Brewer was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for his cow-crud scheme and was ordered to pay $8.75 million to defrauded investors. Something tells us that if they are approached by any other renewable energy entrepreneurs, they'll pass on the gas.

Related: Did the FBI Bust or Botch a Massive Chicago Stock Scam?

Wavy Line
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

News and Trends Science True Crime

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Costco Cracks Down on Membership Sharing: 'We Don't Feel It's Right'

The wholesaler is now asking for a photo ID with the membership card at checkout.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Leadership

I Asked AI to Create a Plan for a Fake Company — The Results Blew Me Away, But Not in the Way You Might Think

With all the hype around AI, I decided to conduct an experiment of my own with ChatGPT. Here's what I learned.

By Eric Ryan
Leadership

How to Turn an Upset Customer Into Your Company's Best Advocate

The secrets of turning upset customers into raving fans, courtesy of the scientifically proven principle called "the service recovery paradox."

By Micah Solomon