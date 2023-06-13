'The Most Hated Man in America' Where Is Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Now? On this episode of 'Dirty Money,' we discuss the life and slimy times of the Pharma Bro.

By Dan Bova

Mark Wilson | Getty Images

In 2022, Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceutical executive, was released from federal prison and transferred to community confinement. If you don't remember legions of fans applauding his release, that's because, over the course of his career, Shkreli earned the nickname "Pharma Bro" and was dubbed in the press as "the most hated man in America."

On this episode of Dirty Money, hosts Dan Bova and Jon Small take a look back at the guy who decided to raise the price of an anti-viral drug for AIDS patients from $13.50 to $750 a pill. (Yes, per pill!) His arrogance and lack of empathy came to embody all that was wrong with the unregulated drug market, and ultimately, his wanton greediness led him to commit securities fraud. In 2018, a federal jury sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Most people don't know much about Shkreli beyond the media hype. Where did he come from, what were his motives, what happened to him, and where is he now? Listen in as we take a dig into the troubled and enraging life of the Pharma Bro. We hope you enjoy and please throw us a rating to help us connect with more true-crime fans like you!

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds.

