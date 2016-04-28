Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

SpaceX Plans a Mars Mission by 2018 - Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: Volvo's driverless car will take on the roads of London.

By Lindsay Friedman

Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shutterstock | Elements of this Image Furnished by NASA
The Surface of Mars

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Surged. While some tech companies suffered last quarter, Facebook announced a surge in users and revenue.

Planned. In a series of tweets yesterday, Elon Musk announced plans to land an unmanned craft on Mars by 2018.

Forecast. One Chinese tech company hopes to double smart home gadget sales to $1.54 billion this year.

Printed. Nearly a quarter of Dubai's buildings will be 3-D printed by 2030.

Switched. McDonald's will launch its healthier Chicken Nugget recipe nationwide this summer. The recipe came to test markets this March.

Testing. Volvo will test its driverless car in London's heavy traffic to collect data and make improvements, according to The Christian Science Monitor.

Stabilizing. The average U.S. airfare has dropped by nearly 4 percent since 2014. Prices haven't as affordable as they are today since 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

I've Spent 20 Years Studying Focus. Here's How I Use AI to Multiply My Time and Save 21 Weeks of Work a Year

AI is supposed to save time, but 77% of employees say it often costs more time due to all the editing it requires. Instead of helping, it can become a distraction. But don't worry — there's a better way.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

The Two Richest People in the World Are Fighting on Social Media Again

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk had a new, contentious exchange on X.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Why Are So Many Course Creators Struggling if It's 'Such an Easy Business'? Here's the Truth Behind the $800 Billion Industry

Creating an online course is so easy — at least, that's what many "gurus" would like you to believe. There's a lot of potential in the $800 billion industry, but here's why so many course creators are struggling.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Money & Finance

Why Donald Trump's Business-First Policies Trump Harris' Consumer-Centric Approach

President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda is packed with policy moves encouraging investment to drive economic growth. The next Congress has a unique opportunity to support entrepreneurship and innovation, improving U.S. competitiveness with the rest of the world.

By Tom Wheelwright
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the Interest Rate Magic Number That Will Make the Market 'Go Ballistic'

Corcoran said she praying for lower interest rates and people are "tired of waiting."

By Sherin Shibu