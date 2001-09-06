Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Try Headhunting

Headhunters can save you time by recruiting for you.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to fill an important position but dreading the hassle ofhunting for candidates? Executive recruitment firms, also known as"headhunters" or search firms, can find qualifiedprofessional, managerial or technical candidates for you. Searchfirms typically charge a percentage of the executive'sfirst-year salary.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Davos 2022: Private Jet Emissions Equaled CO2 Output of 350,000 Cars

Steve Huff

Marketing

5 Simple SEO Strategies to Improve Your Rankings

Nick Brogden

Nick Brogden

Read More