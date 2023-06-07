'I Smelled the Smoke From Inside the Plane': Passengers Headed to NYC Document 'Surreal' Air Quality Conditions as FAA Grounds Inbound Flights New York City officially had the worst air quality in the world at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
The New York City skyline as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions and an orange-tinged smog.

As the devastating effects of mass wildfires in Canada continue to plague the East Coast of the United States, New York area airports are grounding and delaying flights amid air quality warnings.

The Federal Aviation Agency issued a ground stop for flights headed into New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and slowed flights into New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Wednesday afternoon.

"The FAA has slowed traffic to and from New York City area airports due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," the FAA said in a statement. "The agency will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions."

One passenger, Kenneth DeWyngaert, 30, a risk consultant who lives in New Jersey, told Entrepreneur that he was on an inbound flight headed for LaGuardia just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday but was unable to touchdown.

"We're circling and can't land," he said.

New York City had the worst air quality in the world at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with an air quality index (AQI) rating above 355, more than double the second worst, Delhi, India, which had a 168 AQI rating.

Hundreds took to social media to share eerie photos of a dystopian-looking sky and to vent about unforeseen travel disruptions.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, EWR was experiencing an average flight delay of 82 minutes, while LGA was experiencing an average delay of 1 hour and 7 minutes, both due to "low visibility."

The FAA is encouraging travelers to check for updates here.

This is a developing story.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

5 Essential Automation Technologies for Your Restaurant

From online ordering to kitchen displays, check out these 5 automation technologies your business can't be without.

By Peter Dougherty
Leadership

5 Traits and Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs in 2023

Entrepreneurship has become the new trending topic in the business world. In 2023, the entrepreneurial world is expected to flourish more than ever, and it will take a certain set of skills to be a successful entrepreneur. This article highlights what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

By Brandon Pena
By Emily Rella