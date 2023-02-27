'Brings Tears to My Eyes': Texas Teens Raise Over $270,000 To Help 80-Year-Old Janitor Retire

The students started their fundraiser with an initial goal of $10,000.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

GoFundMe
Greyson Thurman, Marti Yousko and Banner Tidwell of Callisburg High School stand with their janitor, Mr. James.

Three Texas high-school students have swept in to save the day by giving their school janitor a second shot at retirement.

Greyson Thurman, Marti Yousko and Banner Tidwell of Callisburg High School shared a TikTok of their school janitor, Mr. James, pushing a mop and a garbage can down the halls of the school.

Mr. James, 80, had to come out of retirement to work because the price of his rent increased by $400 per month, Principal Jason Hooper told local outlet KTEN.

Related: 'I Love You, Man': 82-Year-Old Emotionally Retires From Walmart After $100,000 Was Raised For Him On TikTok

"My classmates and I hate seeing Mr. James here," Thurman wrote alongside the video clip of James on social media. "No one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live."

@grey.thurman Go fund me is in the bio! My classmates and I hate seeing Mr. James here, no one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live. #fyp#school#gofundme#fy#mrjames ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & reidenshi

The students started a GoFundMe page with an initial goal of $10,000 before raising it to $80,000 after seeing the outpouring of support.

By the time the fundraiser closed out on Friday, the classmates had raised $270,970 from more than 8,600 donors.

"It's amazing what these teens have done for this man, and it's amazing to see how many stepped up for this man," one TikToker commented. "Brings tears to my eyes."

"This story is the kindest, warmest, most hopeful thing," another said emotionally. "Go enjoy life, Mr. James!"

The classmates shared that Mr. James had asked the fundraiser to be taken down on Friday, February 24, and that he was "very appreciative" of the way that the community and internet were able to "give up their time to help him."

Related: 'You're Changing My Whole Life': Internet Rallies Behind 82-Year-Old Walmart Employee to Help Pay Medical Bills

"You all have made a huge impact on him that will forever change his life," Thurman wrote in an update on the fundraiser last Thursday. "You all have shown what can happen when everyone gets together to help others!!!"

The power of TikTok was similarly harnessed for good after an 82-year-old Walmart employee in Maryland named Butch Marion was able to retire thanks to the help of a viral video and a GoFundMe which has raised over $170,432 to date.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary for a high school janitor in the US is $40,500. Per the same data, the average salary for the position in Texas is $34,261 a year.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends tiktok

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

By Madison Hoff

Leadership

A Billionaire Stiffed Me $30K — Here's What I Learned from the Experience

Here are three key lessons I learned after a billionaire stiffed me out of $30,000.

By AJ Kumar

Health & Wellness

25 Habits of Toxic Friends and How to Deal With Them

The Journal of the American Medical Association reports that negative relationships can lead to serious health problems.

By John Rampton

Business News

A Stranded Sailor Survived Off of Ketchup While Lost at Sea for 24 Days. Now Heinz Wants to Give Him More Than Just Ketchup Packets.

Heinz has been looking for sailor Elvis Francois with the help of the hashtag "#findtheketchupboatguy."

By Sam Silverman

Diversity

What Do You Do When Your Colleague Is Biased? Try These 5 Phrases to Professionally Call It Out.

Biased statements are unfortunately commonplace. These often unintentional, yet harmful behaviors can signal to others they do not belong and reinforce harmful stereotypes. Simple phrases like these can open the conversation.

By Julie Kratz