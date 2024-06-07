Get All Access for $5/mo

Watch This Tense 4-Minute Bidding War for Sylvester Stallone's Prized Watch — Ending in Purchase of Over $5 Million Stallone's collection of rare watches went up for auction through Sotheby's on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone's highly anticipated collection of rare and vintage watches went up for auction this week, and the 11-piece collection sold for $6.7 million — beating original pre-sale estimates.

One timepiece, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, broke the record for the most expensive modern watch ever sold through Sotheby's after it garnered an offer of $5.4 million. It was originally estimated to sell for between $2.5 million and $5 million.

Related: Sylvester Stallone Patek Philippe Set for Sotheby's Auction

"The sale of the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime was an unrepeatable celebration, not only of a masterpiece by the most revered Swiss watchmakers of technical excellence but also of the legendary icon that is Sylvester Stallone, who has been a deeply influential and admired collector for many decades," Geoff Hess, Sotheby's head of watches, Americas, said in a statement.

In a video posted to Instagram, five hopefuls can be seen going to bat for the watches in a bidding war that lasted nearly four minutes in front of over 100 attendees.

The watch was eventually won by a private, anonymous collector based in Asia.

"I've had the privilege of owning some truly remarkable watches over the years, each with its own unique character and history," Stallone said in a statement last month, ahead of this week's auction, per GQ. "I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don't just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry—but most importantly—how they make them feel."

Related: 'Ultra Rare' Apple Sneakers Set for $50K Sotheby's Auction

Other timepieces in Stallone's collection that were sold included watches from luxury brands such as Cartier, Rolex, Piaget, and Panerai.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have to Be at Least 30 Years Old to Dine at This New Missouri Restaurant — Here's Why

Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri opened last month.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk's Proposed $56 Billion Pay Package Is 'Obviously Not About the Money,' Writes Tesla Chair

Tesla's chairperson of the board of directors sent a letter to Tesla shareholders, warning them that the company could lose Elon's attention if they don't approve his pay package.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

I Led 26,000 Employees Across The World — I See This Leadership Skill Being Overlooked The Most By My Industry Peers.

By bonding with their team individually and at scale, leaders can create a culture where people take risks and overcome the toughest challenges

By Chuck Mattera
Marketing

5 Small Business Marketing Tactics to See Results This Quarter

Five quick and effective small business marketing strategies that can yield both short-term results and long-term success.

By Kenneth Burke
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Innovation

How to Break Out of AI-Fueled Analysis Paralysis

Instead of getting overwhelmed by an abundance of data, leaders should focus on clear use cases and quick wins.

By David Einstein