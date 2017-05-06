The 2017 Kentucky Derby by the Numbers (Infographic) It's time to go off to the races.

By Rose Leadem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader | TNS | Getty Images

Get your hats out -- the Kentucky Derby is upon us. This year marks the 143rd annual race, which is held every May at Louisville's Churchill Downs Racetrack.

And while horse races may seem like an old pastime, the Derby continues to attract people from around the world. This year, 170,000 people are predicted to attend this year's race. Of the women who are in attendance, there's a good chance most will be decked out in fancy hats -- in fact, 90 percent of female attendees wear hats. Not only that, but your more-serious female attendees will be sporting "high-end" hats, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 and can take up to seven days to create.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Sports Legends

It's not all about horses and hats though, Derby events also involve a heavy amount of drinking. On average, 127,000 mint juleps and more than 522,000 cans of beer are served throughout the Derby weekend.

However, don't feel bad if you won't be in Louisville for the weekend's festivities -- a number of TV stations will be airing the races. Last year, 15.5 million people tuned in to NBC to watch the Derby.

In honor of the upcoming races, take a look at WalletHub's infographic below for more interesting facts and figures.

Wavy Line
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Statistics News and Trends Infographics Events

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Marketing

How Public Relations Builds Trust and Credibility for Your Startup

Learn how PR strategies like media connections, brand storytelling and customer relationship management can promote and maintain a thriving business

By Morissa Schwartz
Leadership

Are Employees Truly More Ethical in the Office? A Behavioral Economist Debunks This Deeply Rooted Belief.

Many leaders claim that employees are more ethical in the office, where they can see them — conversely, they're less ethical when working from the home office. Well, that conventional wisdom has been busted.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Science & Technology

How to Keep Employees Engaged and Productive in the Age of AI

Leaders can upskill their team members with AI skills and improve productivity through AI-powered L&D initiatives.

By Dr Alex Young