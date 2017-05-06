Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Get your hats out -- the Kentucky Derby is upon us. This year marks the 143rd annual race, which is held every May at Louisville's Churchill Downs Racetrack.

And while horse races may seem like an old pastime, the Derby continues to attract people from around the world. This year, 170,000 people are predicted to attend this year's race. Of the women who are in attendance, there's a good chance most will be decked out in fancy hats -- in fact, 90 percent of female attendees wear hats. Not only that, but your more-serious female attendees will be sporting "high-end" hats, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 and can take up to seven days to create.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Sports Legends

It's not all about horses and hats though, Derby events also involve a heavy amount of drinking. On average, 127,000 mint juleps and more than 522,000 cans of beer are served throughout the Derby weekend.

However, don't feel bad if you won't be in Louisville for the weekend's festivities -- a number of TV stations will be airing the races. Last year, 15.5 million people tuned in to NBC to watch the Derby.

In honor of the upcoming races, take a look at WalletHub's infographic below for more interesting facts and figures.