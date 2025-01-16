The roles were in fields ranging from healthcare to finance. Is your job on the list?

New year, new raise?

Resume Genius released its 2025 Wage Growth Report this week identifying jobs that can expect to receive pay increases in the coming year. The career site's researchers used three years of wage data (2021-2023) from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics database to formulate the report.

The jobs on this list range in salary from $41,000 to $449,320, and the raises professionals in these roles could get this year ranged from $2,380 to $86,350.

The positions also varied considerably, from dentists to personal finance advisors.

"Heading into 2025, it's a good career move for professionals to understand which industries are thriving," said Resume Genius Senior Writer Eva Chan. "Fields like healthcare, technology, and renewable energy have high projected job growth, and knowing what roles are paying well can help workers make confident, informed decisions about their next career move in areas full of opportunity."

Here are the top 10 jobs for wage growth that are most likely to receive a pay raise in 2025, according to the report.

1. Pediatric surgeon

2023 mean annual salary: $449,320

2022 mean annual salary: $362,970

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $86,350

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 24%

2. Airline pilot, copilot, and flight engineer

2023 mean annual salary: $250,050

2022 mean annual salary: $225,750

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $24,300

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%

3. Dentist

2023 mean annual salary: $244,470

2022 mean annual salary: $233,430

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $11,040

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 17%

4. Industrial-organizational psychologist

2023 mean annual salary: $154,380

2022 mean annual salary: $144,610

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $9,770

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 17%

5. Personal financial advisor

2023 mean annual salary: $150,670

2022 mean annual salary: $137,740

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $12,930

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%

6. Veterinarian

2023 mean annual salary: $136,300

2022 mean annual salary: $129,110

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $7,190

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%

7. Management analyst

2023 mean annual salary: $115,530

2022 mean annual salary: $104,660

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $10,870

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 7%

8. Wind turbine service technician

2023 mean annual salary: $65,380

2022 mean annual salary: $59,880

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $5,500

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 6%

9. Skincare specialist

2023 mean annual salary: $51,100

2022 mean annual salary: $47,790

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $3,310

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 11%

10. Psychiatric aid

2023 mean annual salary: $41,000

2022 mean annual salary: $38,620

Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $2,380

Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 9%