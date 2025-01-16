'Good Career Move': These 10 Jobs Will Most Likely Get Raises This Year The roles were in fields ranging from healthcare to finance. Is your job on the list?
Key Takeaways
- Resume Genius's wage report for 2025 pinpoints the jobs that can expect the highest raises in pay this year.
- The jobs range in average salary from $41,000 to $449,320, with raises from $2,380 to $86,350.
New year, new raise?
Resume Genius released its 2025 Wage Growth Report this week identifying jobs that can expect to receive pay increases in the coming year. The career site's researchers used three years of wage data (2021-2023) from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics database to formulate the report.
Related: These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs With the Lowest Stress, According to a New Report
The jobs on this list range in salary from $41,000 to $449,320, and the raises professionals in these roles could get this year ranged from $2,380 to $86,350.
The positions also varied considerably, from dentists to personal finance advisors.
"Heading into 2025, it's a good career move for professionals to understand which industries are thriving," said Resume Genius Senior Writer Eva Chan. "Fields like healthcare, technology, and renewable energy have high projected job growth, and knowing what roles are paying well can help workers make confident, informed decisions about their next career move in areas full of opportunity."
Related: Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.
Here are the top 10 jobs for wage growth that are most likely to receive a pay raise in 2025, according to the report.
1. Pediatric surgeon
2023 mean annual salary: $449,320
2022 mean annual salary: $362,970
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $86,350
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 24%
2. Airline pilot, copilot, and flight engineer
2023 mean annual salary: $250,050
2022 mean annual salary: $225,750
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $24,300
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%
3. Dentist
2023 mean annual salary: $244,470
2022 mean annual salary: $233,430
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $11,040
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 17%
4. Industrial-organizational psychologist
2023 mean annual salary: $154,380
2022 mean annual salary: $144,610
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $9,770
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 17%
5. Personal financial advisor
2023 mean annual salary: $150,670
2022 mean annual salary: $137,740
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $12,930
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%
6. Veterinarian
2023 mean annual salary: $136,300
2022 mean annual salary: $129,110
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $7,190
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 12%
7. Management analyst
2023 mean annual salary: $115,530
2022 mean annual salary: $104,660
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $10,870
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 7%
8. Wind turbine service technician
2023 mean annual salary: $65,380
2022 mean annual salary: $59,880
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $5,500
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 6%
9. Skincare specialist
2023 mean annual salary: $51,100
2022 mean annual salary: $47,790
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $3,310
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 11%
10. Psychiatric aid
2023 mean annual salary: $41,000
2022 mean annual salary: $38,620
Pay raise from 2022 to 2023: $2,380
Average pay growth (2021 to 2023): 9%