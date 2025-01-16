Here's a look at the jobs with the most growth potential this year.

It's no secret that it's hard to find a job right now. And with worker confidence at its lowest point since the pandemic, job seekers are looking for a competitive advantage.

Fortunately, there are some bright spots. LinkedIn unveiled its annual Jobs on the Rise list earlier this month, and some fields, from AI to travel, are expected to see growth in 2025.

Here's a look at the top 10, and what positions people held before they got these jobs, per LinkedIn data.

1. Artificial intelligence engineers

Artificial intelligence engineers design, develop and implement AI models and algorithms.

Roles transitioned from: Full Stack Engineer, Research Assistant, Data Scientist

Flexible work availability: 35.5% remote, 27.3% hybrid

2. Artificial intelligence consultants

Artificial intelligence consultants help companies adopt and integrate AI technologies.

Roles transitioned from: Operations Associate, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist

Flex work availability: 27.8% remote, 39.7% hybrid

3. Physical therapist

PTs treat patients for a myriad of ailments, including helping with pain relief, injury management, and mobility improvement.

Roles transitioned from: Physical Therapist Technician, Personal Trainer, Rehabilitation Assistant

Flex work availability: 0.3% remote, 2.1% hybrid

4. Workforce development manager

Workforce development managers, also known as learning and development managers, help employees upskill and improve a company's organizational needs by designing and implementing training programs.

Roles transitioned from: Recruiter, Product Manager, Outreach Director

Flex work availability: 11.5% remote, 41.7% hybrid

5. Travel advisors

Also known as travel agents, travel advisors help people plan, book, and organize personal and business trips—and the excursions and accommodations they'll need while there. In 2025, domestic leisure travel is forecast to increase by 3.9% and reach the pre-pandemic level.

Roles transitioned from: Sales Specialist, Customer Service Representative, Administrative Assistant

Flex work availability: 26.7% remote, 4.9% hybrid

6. Event Coordinator

Event coordinators manage, plan, and execute events of all sizes. These roles also handle tasks that involve intricate logistics, including managing vendors and budgets.

Roles transitioned from: Marketing Coordinator, Salesperson, Executive Assistant

Flex work availability: 10.0% hybrid, 16.5% remote

7. Directors of Development

A director of development, which is also sometimes called a director of advancement or a director of major gifts, manages an organization's fundraising strategy. These roles also work in donor relations, portfolio management, and even sales.

Roles transitioned from: Director of Operations, Project Manager, Program Manager

Flex work availability: 18.9% remote, 32.9% hybrid

8. Outside sales representative

Outside sales reps sell their company's products or services, usually through in-person, face-to-face interactions. Some relationships with clients can take years to develop. This role is also sometimes called a field sales representative.

Roles transitioned from: Sales Specialist, Inside Sales Representative, Account Manager

Flex work availability: 10.9% remote, 30.4% hybrid

9. Sustainability specialist

Sustainability specialists analyze their company's environmental and social impacts, "and design strategies that mitigate potential harm and promote resource efficiency," according to LinkedIn.

Roles transitioned from: Research Assistant, Marketing Research Specialist, Safety Representative

Flex work availability: 8.0% remote, 19.3% hybrid

10. Security Guard

Security guards work for a company or individual to "monitor and protect" everything from people to property. Many of these roles require knowledge of firearms and self-defense.

Roles transitioned from: Warehouse Associate, Customer Service Representative, Driver

