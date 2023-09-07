The bear is adorably called "Tripod" by the Florida community he frequents.

Next time your favorite adult beverage is missing from the fridge, it might not be your thieving roommates—apparently, it's wild animals that you have to watch out for!

A three-legged bear broke into a lanai (a roofed, open-walled porch) attached to a family's home in Lake Mary, Florida, over the weekend and helped himself to a delightful summer meal, including fish food and three White Claws.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio said she received a notification that something was perusing around her home early Sunday evening when she checked the camera only to find the bear, who is lovingly referred to in the neighborhood as "Tripod", making himself a guest.

Faneite-Diglio's 13-year-old son Joseph was home at the time and noticed what was happening, prompting him to begin recording the scene, the family told local outlet WESH 2.

"He's coming close," Joseph can be heard frantically saying on camera. "This guy is trying to eat the food in there … He's about to take the beer!"

Thankfully, Tripod was a kind guest and left without damaging the property or causing any harm to the family or the dog.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can," Faneite-Diglio told WESH 2, with Joseph noting that having run-ins with bears is just "part of living where we live."

White Claw loved Tripod's choice of beverage, of course, as the company used the opportunity to dole out puns and responses to those posting about the story on social media, even joking about it being the "goldilocks sequel."

