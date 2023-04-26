Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Are Backing a New 600-Acre Luxury Residential Community in Florida with an 18-Hole-Golf-Course and Equestrian Facilities

The project is being called "The Wellington."

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods and musician Justin Timberlake have a new venture to add to their resumes — investors and developers of a wellness-focused residential community in Florida.

Dubbed "The Wellington," the new 600-acre community in the Village of Wellington, Florida is set to feature hotels, shops, restaurants, an 18-hole-golf course, and an expansion of the Wellington International Equestrian Showgrounds as a means of paying homage to the area's equestrian roots.

Though the company did not disclose an estimate for how much the project would cost in total, the press release noted that the expansion of the equestrian facilities alone would be "a nine-figure investment."

The project is being championed by entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo (who currently lives in the area) and NEXUS Luxury Collection (which was founded by Joe Lewis and Tavistock Group alongside Woods and Timberlake.) The new joint group is called Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP).

"WLP is eager to launch this next chapter to ensure that Wellington continues as the world's premier equestrian lifestyle destination," Bellissimo said in a company release.

Residents can choose grounds starting at a quarter acre of property up to five acres and can be either single-family customized homes or condos. The company has not disclosed what starting prices will be.

Other amenities include four community swimming pools, 13 tennis courts, 12 pickleball courts, a 120,000-square-foot facility with full indoor basketball courts, multiple racket courts, sports simulators, and a smoothie shop. The community will also feature a 16-acre park complete with a lake and yoga gardens.

NEXUS' most notable project to date has been the development of the luxury resort community Albany located in the Bahamas.

The area of Wellington, Florida is located west of West Palm Beach and had a population estimate of 61,448 as of July 2021, per the U.S. Census.

Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to the Sunshine State.

Woods' primary residence is a 12-acre property on Jupiter Island that he bought for an estimated $40 million back in 2006, which was, at the time, the most expensive sale price on the island.

Timberlake purchased a home in Orlando in 1999 when his boy band *NSYNC signed their first record deal, marking the big break in his career. That house sold in 2006 for an estimated $2.4 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Leo Zevin

Marketing

4 Key Steps and Best Practices to Turn Your Brand Image Into a Winner

Marketing without a robust reputation management strategy is a recipe for disaster. Learn how to build a digital reputation plan that protects your brand and puts your outreach strategy over the top.

By Adam Petrilli

Business News

Man Arrested at JFK Airport For Allegedly Peeing on Another Passenger Mid-Flight

The man was intoxicated during the altercation, according to authorities.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Went 'Broke' 6 Months After Selling 'Good Will Hunting': 'I Thought We Were Now Rich For Life'

Affleck sat down with Drew Barrymore and talked about the struggles of the early days of his and Damon's careers.

By Emily Rella