The project is being called "The Wellington."

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods and musician Justin Timberlake have a new venture to add to their resumes — investors and developers of a wellness-focused residential community in Florida.

Dubbed "The Wellington," the new 600-acre community in the Village of Wellington, Florida is set to feature hotels, shops, restaurants, an 18-hole-golf course, and an expansion of the Wellington International Equestrian Showgrounds as a means of paying homage to the area's equestrian roots.

Though the company did not disclose an estimate for how much the project would cost in total, the press release noted that the expansion of the equestrian facilities alone would be "a nine-figure investment."

The project is being championed by entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo (who currently lives in the area) and NEXUS Luxury Collection (which was founded by Joe Lewis and Tavistock Group alongside Woods and Timberlake.) The new joint group is called Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP).

"WLP is eager to launch this next chapter to ensure that Wellington continues as the world's premier equestrian lifestyle destination," Bellissimo said in a company release.

Residents can choose grounds starting at a quarter acre of property up to five acres and can be either single-family customized homes or condos. The company has not disclosed what starting prices will be.

Other amenities include four community swimming pools, 13 tennis courts, 12 pickleball courts, a 120,000-square-foot facility with full indoor basketball courts, multiple racket courts, sports simulators, and a smoothie shop. The community will also feature a 16-acre park complete with a lake and yoga gardens.

NEXUS' most notable project to date has been the development of the luxury resort community Albany located in the Bahamas.

The area of Wellington, Florida is located west of West Palm Beach and had a population estimate of 61,448 as of July 2021, per the U.S. Census.

Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to the Sunshine State.

Woods' primary residence is a 12-acre property on Jupiter Island that he bought for an estimated $40 million back in 2006, which was, at the time, the most expensive sale price on the island.

Timberlake purchased a home in Orlando in 1999 when his boy band *NSYNC signed their first record deal, marking the big break in his career. That house sold in 2006 for an estimated $2.4 million.