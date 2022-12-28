The push to ban TikTok in several state governments and college campuses has now expanded to the government as the U.S. House of Representatives has ordered the app be removed from all house managed devices.

Shutterstock

The new policy is set to be enforced "effective immediately," per an email obtained by Fox News, on the grounds that the "TikTok mobile application [is] to be a high risk to users due to a number of security risks."

House members were told that they cannot download or re-download the app once removed and that those who already have the app installed will be contacted to remove it.

The email was sent by House Chief Administrative Office Catherine L. Szpindor and follows the release of the 4,115-page omnibus bill which included a proposition to ban TikTok from all government devices, but at the time did not include members of Congress or their staff, per CNN.

The new rule — aptly called the No TikTok on Government Devices Act — was included in the larger bill after a standalone TikTok ban was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate weeks earlier.

"It's troubling that rather than encouraging the Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States," TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said in a statement.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Bejing-based tech company that also owns Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

TikTok has not yet commented on the new ban.