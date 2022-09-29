Many job seekers are facing an increasingly common — yet no less frustrating — point in the job hunt: no response. They've been ghosted.

But TikTok creator Sho Dewan, who has 585,000 followers, offers a "toxic tip" that just might land you that job after the hiring manager stops communicating.

Related: Best Job Search Engines for Recent College Graduates

Searching for a job is stressful. In addition to the financial strain that comes with being unemployed, research by The New York Times reveals that job seekers also endure worse physical health and increased rates of depression.

So what can you do when you're left with radio silence?

Find the hiring manager's boss on LinkedIn and send them this message, Dewan suggests: "Just wanted to help provide some feedback for the recruitment process and let you know (interviewer's name) has been unresponsive after our interview on (date). Hope this isn't the usual for all candidates."

"Stay toxic," the text overlay on Dewan's video ends.

Dewan's post has nearly five million views, eliciting a range of responses — from commenters claiming his suggestion worked to those stressing that recruiters juggling many candidates can't respond to everyone.

Related: ZipRecruiter vs. Glassdoor: Which Is the Better Job Search Site?

Is staying toxic the new quiet quitting? Only time will tell.