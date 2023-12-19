A photo of the NFL legend and his children accidentally ended up in the hands of a different NFL player's sister in a San Francisco CVS.

Talk about a classic (and coincidental) mixup!

Katie Tonges — whose brother is San Francisco 49ers practice squad tight end Jake Tonges — is going viral on TikTok after posting what happened when her mother went to CVS to pick up a photo she had developed of their family.

The first photo on the slideshow, captioned "the photo my mom ordered to CVS," is a photo of all four of the Tonges siblings grinning in 49ers gear during one of Jake's games.

The Tonges siblings gathered at a 49ers game (TikTok)

The screen then changes to show the photo her mom received, which happened to be none other than retired NFL legend Tom Brady and his three children, in a completely ironic twist of fate.

Tom Brady and his three children (TikTok)

As the video began to pick up steam, Brady saw the mixup and commented on the video.

"My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco," he wrote next to an emoji, prompting Tonges to jokingly suggest the two do a photo swap next time Brady was in the Bay Area.

Though he spent the majority of his career on the New England Patriots before playing three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady grew up as a 49ers fan.

"[I] was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time," Brady explained about his childhood in a press conference last December. "It was just a great time. There was so many great players, great era of football. And I love the 49ers, and I loved them through college and when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that's just the way it went down."

Fans were delighted at the exchange and the clip in the comment section.

"I love that Tom Brady's mom prints pics at CVS like the rest of us," one person laughed.

Tonges even included the text she received from her dad when they opened the wrong photo.

"Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas," he said. "We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids??????"

It's not yet known if Brady's mom was able to get the photo of Tom and the kids after all.