The NFL legend will be partnering with Delta Airlines as a "strategic adviser."

Tom Brady has been experimenting with a variety of new ventures since retiring from the NFL, including becoming the minority owner of an English soccer team and signing on to be FOX Sports's lead analyst.

Now, Brady is dipping his toes into another industry he's formerly left uncharted — aviation.

Delta Airlines has announced that Tom Brady will serve as a "strategic adviser" for the company in what it's calling the "first-of-its-kind multiyear partnership."

Related: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From the NFL—Again. Here's What's Next For the Super Bowl Champion

According to Delta, the five-time Super Bowl MVP (and seven-time winner) will help develop and oversee "teamwork tools" and other strategic methods for Delta employees, advise on marketing and customer engagement strategies, and work on other initiatives including a one-on-one discussion series with Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

"I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Brady said in a release for the airline. "Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities."

Brady's mother was a flight attendant when he was growing up, but his fans were a bit confused about the partnership, with thousands taking to social media to try to figure out what exactly it was Brady would be doing. (Do they forget his 2011 UGG campaign?)

I was a bit drunk yesterday, so I might be mistaken, but did I read that Tom Brady is working for Delta now? — Sean Tuffy (@SMTuffy) September 7, 2023

That's it. @Delta has too much money and everybody there deserves a raise before they hire Tom Brady as a consultant. Good heavens. https://t.co/CSuxD0L8ui — Chris Clonts (@Clontsey) September 7, 2023

why is tom brady working with delta now — gabriel (@_____ebag) September 7, 2023

Racking my head trying to understand why @Delta thinks Tom Brady matters. To their customers or their internal operation. Even as a brand ambassador there are thousands better—Stanley Tucci immediately comes to mind as a more relevant choice to the customer base — John B (@johnmbeeler) September 7, 2023

Why is Tom Brady a strategic advisor for Delta now? Super random collab lol. — Yuriy Andriyashchuk?? (@YuriyATL) September 7, 2023

It's unclear exactly how long Brady's consultant-type role will last or how much Delta is paying him.

Brady's 10-year contract with FOX is rumored to be worth upwards of $375 million.

Related: Sand From Tom Brady's Retirement Video Selling For Nearly $100K

The entrepreneur and athlete is also the founder and owner of the athleticwear company "Brady," which is the official outfitter for the British sports car racing team Hertz Team JOTA.

As of Thursday morning, Brady's estimated net worth was $300 million.