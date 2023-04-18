Everyone has had one of those days when nothing seems to go right.

Now, in a teary-eyed video that's garnered over 57,800 views, a Trader Joe's employee is being praised by a shopper for an unexpected act of kindness that turned her day around.

TikToker Danielle Blakey tearfully tells viewers that she will only shop at Trader Joe's grocery stores from now on, explaining how she went into the store to pick up some items at night after having "a really hard couple of days," although she didn't specify what was going on.

"I'm normally really good at like masking my feelings," she explains to viewers. "Clearly I was not tonight."

Blakey then says that she could sense that her cashier knew something was wrong when she went to pay for her groceries.

"I felt bad because he like kept trying to make conversation and I was just like, not being very responsive and like not talking a lot," she said. "I put my credit card into pay and he was like, 'Hold on, be right back.'"

Blakey then shows a bouquet of flowers that the cashier brought to her, saying that she started "bawling crying" inside the store, overwhelmed with emotion.

"Shop at Trader Joe's because I literally love everybody that works there," she said. "You never know what one small act of kindness is going to do for somebody."

Social media users flooded the post with positive comments and their own stories of memorable interactions with employees of the grocery chain.

"That's so sweet, and I hope your days start getting brighter," one said.

"My son works at TJ's, and it makes him feel like he's doing a good deed when he can make a guest feel seen," another gushed. "As his Mom, I couldn't be more proud."

Blakey said the incident happened at the Greenville Street location in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this month, another TikTok went viral showcasing Trader Joe's employees paying it forward when the refrigeration system inside a Baton Rouge, Louisiana store stopped functioning. Instead of chucking the perishable items, employees gave over $2,000 of free food to shoppers in the store.

Trader Joe's is a California-based grocery chain that operates about 560 locations in the United States.