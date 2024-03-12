⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

This Limited-Edition Trader Joe's Item Is Fetching Up to $999 on eBay The mini tote bags are causing long(er) lines at Trader Joe's.

By Emily Rella

As the Stanley Cup craze continues to sweep the country, a new limited-edition item seems to be stealing the tumbler's thunder.

Quirky, cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe's is making waves after putting limited-edition mini totes with the company's logo on sale last week for $2.99 a pop. The bags come in four colors, which measure 11 inches long by 6 inches wide and 13 inches high, and are a smaller version of the chain's popular, traditional reusable tote bags.

TikTokers are documenting trips to the grocer to get a mini bag, which for some people turned into quite a feat.

@valeriak I GOT THEM!! YAYYY #traderjoes #tote #totebag #bag #purse #foryou #fyp #shopping ♬ original sound - vale ?☝️

"Not gonna lie that was a little embarrassing waiting in line for a tote bag," she says as the camera cuts to a line out the door and an employee telling shoppers there's a limit of five bags per customer.

In another video viewed over three million times by TikToker Elinor Kim, hordes of people are seen waiting in line for employees to put the bags out.

@elinorxkim this was so scary but i'm aware i'm a part of the problem??♀️ #traderjoes #totebag #minitotebag #fyp ♬ Back It up and Dump It (Dump Truck) - GC Eternal & Kinfolk Thugs & TYME BOMB

"That is actually insane, what do ppl need 15 mini tote bags for," one person wrote.

Now, the bags are reselling for sky-high prices (in bundles and individually) after selling out in select stores.

On Tuesday morning, one seller on eBay was offering a set of four of the totes (one in each color yellow, green, red, and blue) for an astounding $999, while another user was selling a set of 10 yellow totes for the same price.

Other high-brow offers on the site included a set of four (one of each color) for $499 and a set of three for $400.

The company commented on the craze, noting that there was not an advertising campaign or promotion surrounding the mini tote bags.

"Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe's," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch, noting that the company "does not endorse the resale" of any of its products.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

