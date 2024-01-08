Video: Icy Conditions Cause Massive 16 Car Pileup Near Popular Resort Lake Tahoe residents and visitors experienced the first snowfall of the season this past weekend.

By Emily Rella

Inclement weather and icy conditions led to a disastrous multi-car crash in the Lake Tahoe area over the weekend.

Videos of the incident show cars coming down an icy road before beginning to lose control. Meanwhile, onlookers scream in horror as they watch more and more cars slide down the roadway and crash into each other like bumper cars.

In total, 16 cars joined the massive pileup, many with significant damage to bumpers, hoods, and windows.

Related: Photos: Car Crashes Into Second Story of Home, Lodged In Roof

@nabi4111 #duet with @KCRA3 ♬ original sound - KCRA3

@beyondthebaffle Stay safe out there…. Do NOT attempt!! #news #laketahoecalifornia #weather ♬ original sound - BeyondTheBaffle

Miraculously, no injuries were reported as a result of the ongoing crash.

The tramway road at Bonnie was shut down and reopened once the road was cleared, per the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"Once they were able to clear the people away and then the vehicles, snowplows were brought in to help with the road conditions," the sheriff's office said, noting that one of the cars involved was a sheriff's office vehicle.

Related: Trucker Who Killed 5 in Crash Was Watching TikTok

According to Accuweather, Southern Lake Tahoe hit lows of 14 degrees on Friday when the accident occurred.

The Tahoe area received its first major snowstorm of the season over the weekend, with upwards of 13 inches accumulating in certain parts of the area.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Use Customer Feedback to Unlock Growth and Loyalty in 2024 and Beyond

As businesses set new goals and standards for themselves in the new year, they should place extra emphasis on retaining customers and acting upon the valuable feedback they receive.

By Tiffany Edwards
Growing a Business

If You Want Your Business to Last, Slow Down — 3 Ways To Prepare Your Company For The Long Haul

With persistence and luck, and by following these three strategies, your business can stay in the 25% of businesses that make it to 15 years in operation.

By Chris Savage
Social Media

6 Ways to Use Social Media to Strengthen Your Brand in 2024

Whether launching your brand or wanting to refresh your strategy in the first quarter, here are six ways to make social media work for you.

By Kelly Hyman
Leadership

3 Major Time Wasters for Leaders — and How to Overcome Them

Here's how you can reclaim your time and maximize your value as a leader.

By Brandy Ferrer
Side Hustle

The Sweet Side Hustle She Started 'On a Whim' Turned Into a $20,000-a-Month Income Stream: 'It's Simple, It's Affordable and It's Fun'

It was the summer of 2015 when Katherine O'Brien, founder of Cream Cruiser and Bike Business University, decided to launch her own business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Videos Show Tornado Hitting Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tearing Up Sailboats and Striking Power Lines

The coastal city features 165 miles of navigable waterways and is called the "Venice of America."

By Entrepreneur Staff