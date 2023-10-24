Video: JetBlue Aircraft Loses Balance, Tilts Backward With Passengers On Board After Landing The incident occurred Sunday at New York's JFK Airport.

By Emily Rella

If you're a seasoned traveler, you might think you've seen it all when it comes to flying — but your plane tipping backward and balancing on its back wheels while you're deplaning might be a new experience.

That is precisely what happened at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on Sunday when a JetBlue aircraft tilted backward, forcing the nose of the aircraft up in the air while passengers were deplaning, the airline confirmed.

"Once at the gate, due to a shift in weight and balance during deplaning, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward, causing the nose of the aircraft to lift up and eventually return back down," JetBlue told CNN in a statement.

Video footage of the incident shows the moment the massive aircraft was thrown off balance — with a door at the front of the plane appearing to swing open.

The flight landed at roughly 8:30 p.m. on the way back from Bridgetown, Barbados, at the airport's Terminal 5.

JetBlue said it is reviewing the incident and that the aircraft in question has been "taken out of service for inspection." No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Last month, eight passengers were hospitalized on a JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Florida due to severe turbulence, and that aircraft was also taken out of service for inspection.

The airline was down over 43% year-over-year as of Tuesday afternoon.
