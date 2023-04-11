Walmart Pulls Crude T-Shirt From Its Stores. 'This Was Not Intentional.'
A swear word was spotted by a customer, Twitter went nuts, and the retail giant quickly remove the merch.
The T-shirt was supposed to celebrate clean living. But a Walmart shopper noticed that it also contained a very dirty word.
"I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done. Find the hidden word," Tweeted @whosurdaddienow
Walmart found it and promptly yanked the T-shirt from its racks.
"This was not intentional, and the T-shirt has been removed," a spokesperson for Walmart told Newsweek.
An image of the shirt remains on Twitter, garnering over 2.5 million views and counting.
'Not intentional'
What's the kerfuffle about? The $5 pro-environment shirt was emblazoned with an all-caps "RE" alongside the words "cycle" "use" "new," and "think." Upon closer inspection, however, shoppers noticed that the first letter of each word inadvertently spelled the c-word.
This is not the first time Walmart has had to remove an offensive item from its store. Earlier this year, the retail giant pulled a pair of men's hiking boots from its website after customers complained of a bright red "KKK" logo written on the tongue.