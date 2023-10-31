Your Local Walmart Might Look a Lot Different This Week — Here's Why Walmart is spending $9 billion on upgrades to thousands of stores over the next two years.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Walmart is reopening 117 locations on Friday, the first batch of stores "of the future."
  • Many locations will have also expanded pharmacy and vision centers.

Walmart is reopening 117 locations on Friday as part of its $9 billion effort to modernize its stores, according to a press release from the company.

The revamp comes after Walmart tested its new redesign concept in several stores earlier this year, including one in Teterboro, New Jersey which saw a 20% increase in sales after the redesign, the company said. The retailer, which has 4,717 stores in the U.S., is renovating over 1,400 locations over the next two years as a part of the company's "Store of the Future" revamp.

"These construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want when they want it," said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart's U.S. business, per CNBC.

The remodeled stores feature tech upgrades, a redesigned interior, fresh paint on the interior and exterior, and new signage and shopping carts, according to the company.

Courtesy of Walmart Press Center | Walmart Store of the Future: Home department

Many locations will also have expanded pharmacy and vision centers with private screening rooms for consultations and more eyewear and prescription options.

The new stores will also feature "activated corners" with displays for customers to interact with items and try products before they buy, and digital touchpoints around the stores where customers can get more information on products.

The new design adds more space for movement, the company said, and has allowed the brand to add its own "dollar shop" with additional deals in a separate area and a Grab & Go section. Checkouts feature a Walmart+ express lane and touch-free Walmart Pay.

Courtesy of Walmart Press Center | Walmart Store of the Future: Bakery

Walmart generated $161.63 billion in revenue in its last quarter ending in August, according to CNBC.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

