Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Wellness Industry Is Now Richer Than Big Pharma and Sports North American residents spend over $5,000 per year on wellness, according to a new study. The industry hit a record high in 2023.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The global wellness market hit $6.32 trillion in 2023, according to a new report from the Global Wellness Institute.
  • The Institute folds many industries under wellness, including personal care, beauty, weight loss, health, nutrition, and wellness real estate.
  • The study says the growth in the market is due to an emphasis on wellness following the pandemic.

If you bought even just a bar of bath soap last year, you contributed to the wellness industry—and a new report released Tuesday from the Global Wellness Institute showed you helped it reach a record-high of $6.32 trillion in 2023.

That's bigger than the pharmaceutical and sports categories.

The wellness industry overall grew 25% from 2019 to 2023. The report predicts that by the end of 2024, it will reach another all-time high of $6.8 trillion.

Related: Why Selena Gomez Is Cofounding a Mental Health Media Company

The wellness market is so large because it includes the massive personal care and beauty industries, which are worth $1.21 trillion on their own. So every trip to the hair salon counts as "wellness" — the study's authors say that personal care and beauty products are marketed as "self-care" to consumers.

Other enormous industries fall under wellness too, like the $1.09 trillion weight loss, health, and nutrition category, and the $1.06 trillion physical fitness market. Wellness real estate encompasses everything from gyms to office buildings designed with the health of occupants in mind — think air filter systems in an office space. It's a $438.2 billion industry and is part of the broader wellness category too.

The study attributes record sales to consumers emphasizing health—and spending accordingly—following the pandemic. The global wellness industry dipped during the pandemic, falling from $5 trillion in 2019 to $4.6 trillion in 2020.

Since then, however, it has continued to creep higher, reaching $5.8 trillion in 2022 before hitting $6.32 trillion in 2023.

Related: Serena Williams Launches a New Company That She's Been Working on for 6 Years

The report showed that people in North America put the most cash behind wellness, with each person spending about $5,768 per year. For context, the next biggest market is Europe, where residents spend an average of $1,794 per person.

Another report published last month from SNS Insider narrowed in on the global corporate wellness market, which includes mental and physical wellness programs for employees. The report estimated that the size of the market would almost double from $64.11 billion in 2023 to an estimated $123.35 billion by 2032.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu