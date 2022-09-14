U.S. Is Home to 6 of the Top 20 Cities with the Most Billionaires in the World
San Francisco has the most billionaire residents of any city, and New York has the most millionaires. See what other cities made the list.
According to a Henley & Partners report, the U.S. dominates its roundup of the world's wealthiest cities, holding six of the 20 spots in its list of the cities with the most millionaires. The firm counts millionaires as anyone with at least $1 million in investable assets. Although New York lost 12% of its wealthiest residents in the first half of 2022, according to the report, the Big Apple is still the city with the most millionaires in the world. However, other cities are catching up to New York and could overtake its top spot over the next few years. Here are the cities where the most wealth is concentrated.
1. New York
Millionaires: 16,207
Billionaires: 59
2. Tokyo
Millionaires: 7,613
Billionaires: 12
3. San Francisco
Millionaires: 13,513
Billionaires: 62
4. London
Millionaires: 9,616
Billionaires: 38
5. Singapore
Millionaires: 8,376
Billionaires: 26
6. Los Angeles
Millionaires: 8,938
Billionaires: 34
7. Chicago
Millionaires: 7,740
Billionaires: 28
8. Houston
Millionaires: 6,904
Billionaires: 25
9. Beijing
Millionaires: 6,633
Billionaires: 44
10. Shanghai
Millionaires: 6,530
Billionaires: 42
11. Sydney
Millionaires: 4,688
Billionaires: 16
12. Hong Kong
Millionaires: 5,870
Billionaires: 28
13. Frankfurt
Millionaires: 4,001
Billionaires: 14
14. Toronto
Millionaires: 4,347
Billionaires: 17
15. Zurich
Millionaires: 7,638
Billionaires: 12
16. Seoul
Millionaires: 4,881
Billionaires: 25
17. Melbourne
Millionaires: 3,629
Billionaires: 12
18. Dallas
Millionaires: 4,551
Billionaires: 18
19. Geneva
Millionaires: 8,645
Billionaires: 16
20. Paris
Millionaires: 2,441
Billionaires: 15
