According to a Henley & Partners report, the U.S. dominates its roundup of the world's wealthiest cities, holding six of the 20 spots in its list of the cities with the most . The firm counts millionaires as anyone with at least $1 million in investable assets. Although New York lost 12% of its wealthiest residents in the first half of 2022, according to the report, the Big Apple is still the city with the most millionaires in the world. However, other cities are catching up to New York and could overtake its top spot over the next few years. Here are the cities where the most wealth is concentrated.

1. New York

Millionaires: 16,207

: 59

2. Tokyo

Millionaires: 7,613

Billionaires: 12

3. San Francisco

Millionaires: 13,513

Billionaires: 62

4. London

Millionaires: 9,616

Billionaires: 38

5. Singapore

Millionaires: 8,376

Billionaires: 26

6. Los Angeles

Millionaires: 8,938

Billionaires: 34

7. Chicago

Millionaires: 7,740

Billionaires: 28

8. Houston

Millionaires: 6,904

Billionaires: 25

9. Beijing

Millionaires: 6,633

Billionaires: 44

10. Shanghai

Millionaires: 6,530

Billionaires: 42

11. Sydney

Millionaires: 4,688

Billionaires: 16

12. Hong Kong

Millionaires: 5,870

Billionaires: 28

13. Frankfurt

Millionaires: 4,001

Billionaires: 14

14. Toronto

Millionaires: 4,347

Billionaires: 17

15. Zurich

Millionaires: 7,638

Billionaires: 12

16. Seoul

Millionaires: 4,881

Billionaires: 25

17. Melbourne

Millionaires: 3,629

Billionaires: 12

18. Dallas

Millionaires: 4,551

Billionaires: 18

19. Geneva

Millionaires: 8,645

Billionaires: 16

20. Paris

Millionaires: 2,441

Billionaires: 15

