Instagram dropped a new feature this week, and users think it's giving early aughts nostalgia.

The app is adding a "Notes" feature that will act as an "away message" reminiscent of the days of AIM. The addition will serve as "a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to," according to a Meta blog post announcement.

"Notes" are meant to be short-form messages and only allow for 60 characters of text or emojis, and will only appear for 24 hours. You can select who sees your note (followers, people you follow, etc.), or you can just share it with your "Close Friends" list. The Note can be deleted if you wish, but it can not be edited.

Shortly after the update hit users, many took to Twitter to call out the feature's old-school feel.

Nothing is giving me more joy than the Instagram notes feature and seeing every millennial I follow regress to 2005 and ironically putting AIM statuses up. Hilarious. — Catherine M (@catmiggs) December 14, 2022

people after setting their Instagram note to look like an aim/msn away message pic.twitter.com/fN4ryVQ2Sp — oscar (@oscflrs) December 14, 2022

Hot Take: My little millennial heart loves this new notes feature on Instagram and it has me feeling all types of nostalgic.



Now, can we bring MySpace back? pic.twitter.com/TAIteZMfR9 — Beth Booker (@itsbethbooker) December 14, 2022

How to Use Instagram Notes

To make an Instagram Note, simply go to your inbox and select the "+" icon that should appear next to your profile picture. Then, you will be prompted to "share what's on your mind" and add a 60-character max snippet.

After choosing between sharing your Note with your Close Friends List or with all your followers you follow back, your Note will be shared and visible for 24 hours.