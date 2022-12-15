Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What Is Instagram Notes? New Feature Brings Back AIM Nostalgia

The new feature allows users to make a 60-character status that lasts 24 hours.

By

Instagram dropped a new feature this week, and users think it's giving early aughts nostalgia.

Courtesy of Meta/Instagram

The app is adding a "Notes" feature that will act as an "away message" reminiscent of the days of AIM. The addition will serve as "a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to," according to a Meta blog post announcement.

"Notes" are meant to be short-form messages and only allow for 60 characters of text or emojis, and will only appear for 24 hours. You can select who sees your note (followers, people you follow, etc.), or you can just share it with your "Close Friends" list. The Note can be deleted if you wish, but it can not be edited.

Shortly after the update hit users, many took to Twitter to call out the feature's old-school feel.

How to Use Instagram Notes

To make an Instagram Note, simply go to your inbox and select the "+" icon that should appear next to your profile picture. Then, you will be prompted to "share what's on your mind" and add a 60-character max snippet.

After choosing between sharing your Note with your Close Friends List or with all your followers you follow back, your Note will be shared and visible for 24 hours.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

8 Social Media Influencers Charged by SEC in $100 Million Stock Manipulation Scheme

Steve Huff

Business News

Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

What is Lensa AI? And Does it Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?

Madeline Garfinkle
Read More