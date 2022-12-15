What Is Instagram Notes? New Feature Brings Back AIM Nostalgia
The new feature allows users to make a 60-character status that lasts 24 hours.
Instagram dropped a new feature this week, and users think it's giving early aughts nostalgia.
The app is adding a "Notes" feature that will act as an "away message" reminiscent of the days of AIM. The addition will serve as "a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to," according to a Meta blog post announcement.
"Notes" are meant to be short-form messages and only allow for 60 characters of text or emojis, and will only appear for 24 hours. You can select who sees your note (followers, people you follow, etc.), or you can just share it with your "Close Friends" list. The Note can be deleted if you wish, but it can not be edited.
Shortly after the update hit users, many took to Twitter to call out the feature's old-school feel.
Nothing is giving me more joy than the Instagram notes feature and seeing every millennial I follow regress to 2005 and ironically putting AIM statuses up. Hilarious.— Catherine M (@catmiggs) December 14, 2022
people after setting their Instagram note to look like an aim/msn away message pic.twitter.com/fN4ryVQ2Sp— oscar (@oscflrs) December 14, 2022
Hot Take: My little millennial heart loves this new notes feature on Instagram and it has me feeling all types of nostalgic.— Beth Booker (@itsbethbooker) December 14, 2022
Now, can we bring MySpace back? pic.twitter.com/TAIteZMfR9
How to Use Instagram Notes
To make an Instagram Note, simply go to your inbox and select the "+" icon that should appear next to your profile picture. Then, you will be prompted to "share what's on your mind" and add a 60-character max snippet.
After choosing between sharing your Note with your Close Friends List or with all your followers you follow back, your Note will be shared and visible for 24 hours.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
-
I Lacked This One Critical Skill That Nearly Cost Me My Career and My Life
-
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
-
Stop Waiting for a Big Idea. Success Is All About This One Thing, Says This Health and Wellness Leader.
-
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
-
Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You
-
How Will Consumers Spend Their Money This Holiday Season? An Economist Explains.