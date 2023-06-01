Where Is Anna Delvey Now? The Fake Heiress Is Launching Her Own Podcast While Under House Arrest Delvey plans to drop her debut music single on the platform.

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Casey Kelbaugh/Variety via Getty Images
Anna Delvey on the fire escape of her East Village apartment, while on house arrest on November 7, 2022 in New York City.

Convicted fraudster and faux-heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is launching a podcast called "The Anna Delvey Show."

Known for posing as a German heiress to deceive New York's elite out of money (and self-respect), Delvey was also portrayed in Netflix's 2022 series "Inventing Anna" by Emmy Award-winning actor Julia Garner.

After being convicted of grand larceny and theft of services in 2019, Delvey served time and was released from prison in 2021. However, she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after for overstaying her visa. She spent time in an ICE detention center before being released on bond. Delvey is currently living in an apartment in Manhattan's East Village with an ankle monitor as she awaits a decision from the immigration court on whether she can stay in the country.

Since her release from prison, Delvey has been featured in several magazine interviews and made podcast appearances, but now she is hosting her own show produced by Audio Up and Reunion Audio.

"On this show, I will dive into the concept of rules and talk with the people who create or break them, from art, politics, fashion, tech, finance, law and more," Delvey said in the trailer, released on YouTube on Wednesday. "'The Anna Delvey Show' will share honest, unfiltered conversations that will question traditional notions of what's right and wrong."

The podcast will be distributed through global podcast publisher Audio Boom, making it available on all major podcast listening platforms.

"The Anna Delvey Show," which has yet to drop a release date, will be recorded from her apartment and will be released weekly with guest appearances from Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities.

In the trailer, Delvey notes: "I'm interested in examining how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public."

Delvey is also moving into music, apparently. Per the trailer, Delvey wrote a song that will be produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt and Reunion Audio founder Sean Glass.

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

