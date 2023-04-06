Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin (probably?), became a national figure after the release of Netflix's Inventing Anna, a dramatic telling of the schemes and scams she pulled off to insert herself into the New York art world.

On this episode of Dirty Money, Entrepreneur.com's Digital Deputy Editor Melissa Malamut gives us a blow-by-blow account of Anna's rise and spectacular fall, and the victims she left in her wake as she blew through hundreds of thousands of dollars. (Listen to the episode above.)

In April 2019, Delvey was convicted on eight charges, including second-degree grand larceny, theft of services, and first-degree attempted grand larceny. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and fined $24,000, plus ordered to pay back her victims. "I am stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," Justice Kiesel said, handing down the sentence.

So here's the big question on everyone's mind: if Anna's goal was (and remains to be) fame, was time served at four years in the clink more than worth it? Speaking to the New York Times after her sentencing, Anna said bluntly, "I'd be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything. I regret the way I went about certain things."

