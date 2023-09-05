The ground stop was lifted just after 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Disaster struck United Airlines on Tuesday afternoon after a system-wide issue caused the airline to ground all departing flights nationwide.

United alerted customers via X shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that a "systemwide technology issue" had caused a nationwide ground stop of all flights and they'll give updates "as it becomes available."

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

Roughly 30 minutes later, the airline said that it found a "fix for the technology issue" and that flights were being resumed as planned.

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

United did not elaborate further on what the issue was and did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

According to an ATCSCC advisory making its rounds on social media, the ground stop was due to an "equipment outage."

BREAKING: United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to equipment outage pic.twitter.com/IyeWo47gIO — BNO News (@BNONews) September 5, 2023

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, penned a note on social media shortly after the halt was initiated, noting that the FAA was "currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue."

Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 5, 2023

According to FlightAware, United Airlines reported 330 flight delays as of 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story.