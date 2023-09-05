United Airlines Grounds All Departing Flights Nationwide Due to 'Equipment Outage' The ground stop was lifted just after 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella

Disaster struck United Airlines on Tuesday afternoon after a system-wide issue caused the airline to ground all departing flights nationwide.

United alerted customers via X shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that a "systemwide technology issue" had caused a nationwide ground stop of all flights and they'll give updates "as it becomes available."

Roughly 30 minutes later, the airline said that it found a "fix for the technology issue" and that flights were being resumed as planned.

United did not elaborate further on what the issue was and did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

According to an ATCSCC advisory making its rounds on social media, the ground stop was due to an "equipment outage."

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, penned a note on social media shortly after the halt was initiated, noting that the FAA was "currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue."

According to FlightAware, United Airlines reported 330 flight delays as of 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story.
