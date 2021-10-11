William Shatner's Blue Origin Space Mission Delayed Shatner was slated to depart Earth on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bennett Raglin | Stringer | Getty Images

The launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 vessel, which will be carrying actor William Shatner, was delayed one day due to weather. It was slated to depart Earth on Tuesday.

Forecasted winds pushed the launch up to Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

In a Sunday press release, Blue Origin said, "As part of today's flight readiness review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements, and astronauts began their training today. Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window."

Shatner's trip on Jeff Bezos' rocket was first reported at the end of last month. He and the company have since confirmed it and on Thursday, he told the audience at his ComicCon panel that he's "terrified" for his mission.

Related: William Shatner to Go to Space

"I'm Captain Kirk and I'm terrified going to space," the Star Trek actor quipped. "You know, I'm not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold."

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to travel to space when the mission does launch. He will be accompanied by Audrey Powers, the vice president of Blue Origin's New Shepard mission and flight operations.
Emily Rella

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

AI Contractors at Meta Could See Users' Personal Data, Including Selfies

Multiple contractors reported that they could view details, including phone numbers, email addresses, and hobbies.

By Sherin Shibu
Management

Want to Be a Great CEO? Start By Managing Your Reputation

A CEO's reputation is tied to their company's success, so they must manage well, communicate clearly and provide expert guidance to build trust and handle crises.

By Ross Kernez
Business News

Visa Reveals New 'Cybersecurity' Division as AI Voice Scams Skyrocket

Banks are having trouble keeping up with AI-generated scams.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

The Unseen Systems That Will Determine the Future of Digital Finance

The next era of digital finance depends on who's building it.

By Chase Ergen
Business Culture

Are You Recognizing Your Employees? If Not, They're Twice as Likely to Quit

Recognition can help make significant strides in rebuilding employee trust, motivation and long-term commitment. It's a business strategy that we need now more than ever.

By Anthony Knierim