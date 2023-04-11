Woman Wins Lottery After Clearing Life Savings For Daughter's Cancer Treatment: 'The Best Winning Lottery Story'

Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland, Florida, was in for the surprise of her life when she bought a scratch-off ticket at her local convenience store.

By Emily Rella

Florida Lottery
Geraldine Gimblet claimed a $2 million winning prize off of a $10 scratch-off ticket.

It's a well-deserved win.

A lucky lottery winner in Lakeland, Florida, claimed a $2 million winning prize off a $10 scratch-off ticket on April 7, choosing to take her earnings in a lump sum delivery of $1.645 million.

When Geraldine Gimblet bought the scratcher, she was having a difficult time, as her daughter had just finished treatment for breast cancer.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," Gimblet's daughter told the Florida Lottery. "My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I'm just so happy for her!"

"Ringing the bell" happens when a patient completes a prescribed course of treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation.

Many took to social media to congratulate Gimblet on her big win.

Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, the convenience store where Gimblet purchased the winning ticket, will receive a $2,000 prize for selling the winning numbers.

The Florida Lottery estimates games played in the state have paid out over $85.8 billion to winners and have made over 3,500 players millionaires.

Gimblet wasn't the only one winning big in recent lottery drawings.

Earlier this month, 61-year-old Earl Lape of Iowa purchased a winning $40 million jackpot ticket — but didn't believe that he had actually won because he had ironically purchased the ticket on April 1, a.k.a. April Fools' Day.

"I thought it was a joke," Lape said, per the Associated Press.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

