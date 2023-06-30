YouTube Is Testing Ad-Blocking Detection Software, Three Strikes and You're Out The news comes as users began to notice pop-up warnings.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • A spokesperson for YouTube confirmed to Entrepreneur that the company is conducting "a small experiment globally" with ad block detection.
YouTube is rolling out an

YouTube is taking a strong stance against ad blockers, and repeatedly using them may result in being barred from the platform.

YouTube has begun giving users a warning that accounts may be disabled after watching three ad-blocked videos.

A spokesperson for the video-sharing platform confirmed to Entrepreneur that while ad blocker detection is not new, it is conducting "a small experiment globally" that urges viewers with ad-blockers to either enable ads or switch to YouTube Premium.

The news comes as users began to notice pop-ups warning of potential barrage from the site if ad-blocking software is repeatedly used.

"It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled," the warning reads, per Andriod Authority. "Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide."

YouTube takes disabling playback "very seriously," but will only do so if viewers disregard multiple requests to allow ads. The company added that ads help support creators and keep the platform free.

YouTube Premium, which eliminates ads and offers other benefits, costs $11.99 monthly or $119.99 annually.

Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

