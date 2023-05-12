A YouTuber Is Facing Felony Charges for Purposely Crashing an Airplane For Views

Trevor Daniel Jacob uploaded a video called "I Crashed My Airplane" on December 24, 2021.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

There's no shortage of YouTubers and TikTokers accused of lying and exaggerating content for clicks and views.

But one YouTuber is now entering a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice for taking his need for views to the next level — by deliberately crashing an airplane for clout.

Trevor Daniel Jacob is pleading guilty to felony charges for "one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation" after the DOJ found that he lied to investigators about not knowing where the plane wreckage was and intentionally destroyed the remnants of the aircraft before disposing of the pieces in various locations.

Jacob uploaded a video to YouTube called "I Crashed My Airplane" on December 24, 2021, and admitted he made the content to make money. The clip has garnered over 3.23 million views.

The video depicts a flight that Jacob (a skilled pilot and skydiver) took on November 24, 2021, which shows him parachuting out of an airplane and the plane pummeling to the ground right after.

The DOJ said Jacob left Lompoc City Airport in Santa Barbara, California, but had no intention of landing the plane. The agency noted that Jacob "mounted several video cameras on different parts of the airplane and equipped himself with a parachute, video camera, and selfie stick."

The plane crashed in Los Padres National Forest, and Jacob lied to investigators for weeks about not knowing where it was after the National Transportation Safety Board told him he was responsible for finding and preserving the wreckage, the DOJ said.

According to the plea agreement, Jacob later circled the wreckage area in a helicopter and landed nearby, where he used the aircraft to pick up the pieces of the wreckage before bringing them to a trailer attached to the back of his truck.

From there, the pieces were brought to an empty hangar, where Jacob began to destroy and dispose of the parts.

"Jacob further admitted he lied to federal investigators when he submitted an aircraft accident incident report that falsely indicated that the aircraft experienced a full loss of power approximately 35 minutes after takeoff," the document states. "Jacob also lied to an FAA aviation safety inspector when he said the airplane's engine had quit and, because he could not identify any safe landing options, he had parachuted out of the plane."

Jacob's pilot's license was revoked by the Federal Aviation Agency in April 2022.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison. Jacob currently has over 138,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

An Arby's Employee's Frozen Body Was Found in a Walk-In Freezer

The incident, which occurred at a Louisiana location, is being investigated by police.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in California

Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Bankrupt Wine Company Owes Millions In Bottles, Customers Left Wondering What Went Wrong and Where the Wine Went

Underground Cellar aimed to revolutionize how wine enthusiasts purchased and stored wine. However, the company's abrupt shutdown has customers seething with questions — and anger — about millions of dollars owed in wine.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Alex Rodriguez Is Reportedly Starting a Professional Sports Investment Fund With Assets 'in the Billions'

The retired MLB star is currently chairman and CEO of his investment company, A-Rod Corp.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Are Proxies Worth The Investment?

Proxies take some time to master, but once you do, you will improve several key business operations.

By Under30CEO

Growing a Business

For $80, Get Lifetime Access to Software Deals and Education on Scaling a Startup

Learn to scale your startup with the right software and access to professional courses on important topics.

By Entrepreneur Store