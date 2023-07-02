This Fall/Winter 2023 collection showcases garments that effortlessly flow and move- jackets, for instance, are longer, trousers are fuller, and shoulders are defined yet light.

Originating from Rome but traversing the globe, Brioni is seamlessly merging the profound essence of history with the fleeting moods of the present with its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Image courtesy Brioni.

Indeed, this line has been described as "a path through the now," with it depicting the idea of the theater of life in the form of a square, which is the quintessential stage of Italian social life, an intersection of experiences and styles.

Image courtesy Brioni.

Embracing this notion of travel, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection showcases garments that effortlessly flow and move- jackets, for instance, are longer, trousers are fuller, and shoulders are defined yet light.

Image courtesy Brioni.

The Maison's penchant for soft tailoring is evident too, and this translates into a selection of pieces that merge sophistication and ease effortlessly, and thereby making them well suited for use in a variety of occasions.

