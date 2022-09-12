Inaugural Crunchmoms Summit In Dubai From October 12-13, 2022 Is Set To Spark More Discussions About Female Inclusivity In The Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crunchmoms, a Dubai-based platform focused on helping women in the Middle East navigate their careers as well as motherhood, is set to host its inaugural Crunchmoms Summit from October 12-13, 2022 at Dubai's Sanskara Wellness Sanctuary. Set to host a sequence of panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking sessions, among other activities, the summit -whose official theme is "Working the Dream"- has been designed with the hopes to foster more conversations surrounding the struggles of working women in the MENA region.

Crunchmoms The Crunchmoms team

The inaugural event comes in the midst of the World Economic Forum's research showing that the Middle East currently only offers 21.7% female entrepreneurship and labor participation -one of the lowest rates in the world- despite a large majority (91.5% as per Global Female Leaders) of young females in the region possessing high levels of education. As per McKinsey's Women in Workplace report, the major contributors to this discrepancy include lack of access to funding and mentors, as well as management-related issues that reduce women's confidence in balancing both work and home. Committed to ensuring future female-led growth and innovation in the Middle East, the Crunchmoms Summit hopes to encourage more honest conversations about these issues. "Now, more than ever before, we're seeing women struggle with balancing all that life throws at them," Julie Nguyen, founder of Crunchmoms, said. The pandemic accelerated challenges, with many working women shouldering more responsibilities at home and not feeling supported by management. It just feels like everything has stalled and, in some instances, regressed. That's why we decided to take action and ignite change with the Crunchmoms Summit 2022."

Julie Nguyen, founder, Crunchmoms. Source: Crunchmoms

Over 30 speakers have already been confirmed for the event- these include Sophie Smith, founder and CEO, Nabta Health and leader of the Female Angels Movement, Noha Hefny, CEO, People of Impact, Anne Edmondson, Chairwoman, Gulf4Good, Jessica Smith, paralympian and co-founder, TOUCH, Ben McCabe, founder, McCabe + Partners, and Hannah Curran, founder and CEO, PureBorn. To view the full list of speakers, click here. "Identifying and retaining top female talent is a key concern for organizations and investors across the board but, by working together, we believe there can be real, actionable solutions," Nguyen added. "With Crunchmoms Summit 2022, we want to change the narrative from simply leveling the economic playing field to collaboratively building a brighter, inclusive future for all."

Source: Crunchmoms

Set to run over two days, the summit has officially partnered with two Dubai-based entities: Dubai Business Women Council, a firm that aims to promote more opportunities for women and thus enable greater acceptance of females in the workplace, and Step Conference, a conference for emerging global tech startups, have been chosen as the summit's official partners. The first day of the Crunchmoms Summit, October 12, 2022, is the Morning Edition. Set to run from 9am to 2pm(UAE), the day's itinerary encompasses agendas centered on entrepreneurship and startups, and will include apanel sessions such as "The Greater Good: Building Mission-Driven Businesses" and "Agents of Change: Female Leaders on Challenging the Status Quo." The second day, October 13, 2022 -the Evening Edition- will run from 4pm to 9pm(UAE) and focus on topics related to career decisions and female inclusivity. Among the expected panel discussions topics for the day include "The Career Conundrum: Why it's Time to Redefine Success" as well as "Why it's Time to Stop Discussing Diversity and Act on Inclusion."

For more information and to buy tickets for the Crunchmoms Summit 2022, visit: crunchmoms.com/summit.

