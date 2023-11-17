The Recap: Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 The event was supported by Wio Bank as the Platinum Partner, Smart Salem as the Gold Partner, and RAKBANK as the Category Partner.

On November 16, 2023, at the Sofitel The Palm, Virtuzone, the leading company setup specialist in the UAE, staged the inaugural Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, to recognize and reward the most successful and influential businesses in the UAE this year.

Neil Petch, founder and Chairman, Virtugroup, the holding company behind Virtuzone.

The first edition of the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 saw a total of 29 awards being presented, while the shortlist featured more than 150 companies.

George Hojeige, CEO at Virtuzone.

The inaugural awards proved to be an indication of the continued growth of Virtuzone - founded in 2009, Virtuzone was set up with the mission to remove the complexities of company setup in Dubai, so that its clients can focus 100% on running their businesses. Since then, more than 60,000 entrepreneurs have trusted Virtuzone to set up their companies, and almost 90% of clients renew their trade licenses with the company every year.

Meenakshi Shunmugham, Chief Marketing Officer, Wio Bank.

The awards were then presented to the winners by Neil Petch, founder and Chairman, Virtugroup; Geoff Rapp, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Virtuzone; George Hojeige, CEO at Virtuzone; Dheeraj Kunwar, Managing Director, SME and Commercial Business, RAK BANK; and Meenakshi Shunmugham, Chief Marketing Officer, Wio Bank.

Check out the full list of winners at the Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 here:

1. Architecture Firm Of The Year - K4 Technical Services

2. Interior Design Firm Of The Year - Indoors High-End Finishing

3. Sustainability Innovation Of The Year - Fibre Solutions Group

4. Hospitality Company Of The Year - AirDXB Group

5. Leisure Company Of The Year - Mermaids of Arabia

6. Beauty Salon The Year - Lunatic Fringe

7. Fashion Retail Of The Year - Oria Accessories

8. Sports Company of the Year - Touch Tennis Sports Club

9. F&B Company of the Year - Salata

10. Healthcare Company of the Year - Smart Salem

11. Educational Services Company Of The Year - Human2Outcome

12. IT Services Company Of The Year - Finesse

13. Legal Services Firm Of The Year - SkyeWalker Law

14. Public Relations & Marketing Firm Of The Year - Pixel Pure Hat

15. Media & Communications Company Of The Year - Fame by Sheeraz Marketing Management

16. Edtech Company of the Year - Alliners

17. Web3 Company of the Year - SunMoney Solar Group

18. Venture Capital Firm of the Year - B&Y Venture Capital

19. Social Media Agency of the Year - Digital Hype

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, accepted the award on behalf of Digital Hype.

20. Influencer of the Year - Tracy Harmoush, founder of Untraceable

21. New Business of the Year - Maria Morris Real Estate

22. Fastest Growth - Petra Insurance Brokers

23. Business Consultancy Of The Year - The Kliff Project

24. Digital Platform of the Year - Kanoony

25. Small Business of the Year - Furchild

26. Entrepreneur of the Year - Yulia Laevskaya from Prive Real Estate Brokers

***

The Virtuzone team has selected three Champions of Entrepreneurship to honor for supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE

27. Champion of Entrepreneurship 1 - Salesforce

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, accepted the award on behalf of Salesforce.

28. Champion of Entrepreneurship 2 - Arabian Radio Network

29. Champion of Entrepreneurship 3 - Buzinessware

The BNC Publishing team accepted the award on behalf of Buzinessware.

A group photo of all the winners of the inaugural Virtuzone Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East. Source: BNC Publishing

