Balancing Act: Acer TravelMate B5 14

Powered by a next-generation Intel Core i3-N305 processor, the Acer TravelMate B5 14 comes with a 14-inch full HD (1920x1080) display, and gives you up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For added convenience and functionality, the TravelMate B5 14 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and 2x2 MU-MIMO for fast and uninterrupted network connectivity when online. It also includes Acer's User Sensing Software, designed to help protect your privacy, and develop better habits when using your laptop.

For instance, while it's easy to lose track of time when focused on work, the Break Reminder function prompts you to take regular breaks.

The laptop's new technology also includes a Screen Distance Reminder that notifies you when you are too close to the device's display. Completing its bundle of advanced protective software, the User Sensing AutoLock capabilities with optional built-in proximity sensors allow for accurate detection of your presence, and it triggers the screen to automatically lock when you're away from your laptop.

The device also has an additional HDR camera with webcam privacy shutter, as well as dual digital microphones with Acer's PurifiedVoice to suppress background noise when on a call. All of these features combine to help you efficiently balance the daily demands of your work load.

