A Clean Sweep: iRobot Roomba Combo J7+

It is going to get a lot easier to keep your home neat and tidy once you get the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for yourself.

For starters, the two-in-one Roomba Combo j7+ vacuums rugs and carpets first, and then vacuums and mops hard floors concurrently, saving you time by cleaning the area in a single job. Using advanced sensors, the robot is able to detect various floor types- for instance, when the Roomba Combo j7+ approaches carpet and rugs, its fully retractable mop arms lift the wet pad to the top of the robot –in a similar way that a convertible raises its roof– preventing wet messes.

Also, thanks to iRobot OS and the robot's PrecisionVision Navigation system, you don't have to worry about cleaning up before Roomba does. The Roomba Combo j7+ recognizes more than 80 common objects, which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers, and more. It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste.

To make cleaning even easier, pair the robot with your voice assistant and simply tell it to clean specific rooms or by specific objects in your home, and it does what you ask instantly.

The Roomba Combo j7+ understands approximately 600 voice commands, more than any other two-inone device like it. You can also customize cleaning jobs in the iRobot Home app, choosing which rooms should be vacuumed and mopped or vacuumed only, and adjust the amount of cleaning solution that you want the mop to dispense.

