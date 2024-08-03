Get All Access for $5/mo

On The Go: Acer TravelMate P14 The 2-in-1 Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 allows you to effortlessly switch between various tasks and modes, while also being able to take advantage of its portability weighing just 1.49kg and 21.9mm thin.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer

The new Acer TravelMate P4 Series of thin-and light business laptops include new performance, security, and device management features to support professionals and IT technicians.

Plus, it gets a performance boost with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U with built-in Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility, and long battery life for efficient work sessions- fast charging capability is available when needed too.

Source: Acer

The device comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a touch option as well as a 16:10 narrow bezel for an enhanced visual and audio experience with DTS immersive audio.

Helping highly mobile professionals stay connected, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with Wi-FE 6E and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

