The 2-in-1 Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 allows you to effortlessly switch between various tasks and modes, while also being able to take advantage of its portability weighing just 1.49kg and 21.9mm thin.

The new Acer TravelMate P4 Series of thin-and light business laptops include new performance, security, and device management features to support professionals and IT technicians.

Plus, it gets a performance boost with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U with built-in Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility, and long battery life for efficient work sessions- fast charging capability is available when needed too.

Source: Acer

The device comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a touch option as well as a 16:10 narrow bezel for an enhanced visual and audio experience with DTS immersive audio.

Helping highly mobile professionals stay connected, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with Wi-FE 6E and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

